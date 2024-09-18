QC Showcases Its E-Services At 'Conteq Expo24'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) has participated in the Advanced for and Services (ConteQ Expo24), currently being held at the Qatar National Centre, and running until September 18.

QC Chairman, Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani participated in the opening ceremony, which was attended by several ministers and senior economic active figures in the international sector.

This 3-day event was organised jointly by four entities: the of Commerce & Industry, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Labour, and the Public Works Authority 'Ashghal'.

It represented an innovative platform that showcases the latest trends, innovations and technological means in the construction and services sectors.

Through its booth at the expo, the Chamber has promoted its services provided to the Qatari business community, as well as the e-services launched on its website to facilitate its members and save time and effort for business owners and local companies.

Within the past few years, the Chamber succeeded in improving its digital infrastructure to provide more e-services for the private sector.