Kamran Khan Set For A Comeback In Pro Cricket League

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Sep 12 (IANS) Left-arm pacer Kamran Khan is set to return to competitive cricket, more than a decade after his last appearance. The 33-year-old is set to play for the Rajasthan Kings in the inaugural season of the Pro League (PCL), which will take place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The PCL, a new and exciting venture, is expected to feature a mix of international stars, experienced Indian cricketers, and fresh talent looking to make their mark.

Kamran's comeback marks the revival of a career that seemed to have faded away too soon. Last seen in action in 2013 while playing for the Colts Cricket Club in Sri Lanka's Premier League Tournament, Kamran was once a promising young bowler who burst onto the scene during the early days of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I am ecstatic to return and join the Rajasthan Kings,” said Kamran Khan.“After taking some time away, I'm refreshed and ready to bring my skill and passion back to the game. I look forward to reconnecting with my fans and making a significant impact on the field.”

Back in 2009, Kamran Khan caught the eye of the Rajasthan Royals' then-director of cricket, Darren Berry, during a local T20 tournament. His raw pace and ability to generate sharp bounce stood out, earning him a contract with the Royals for the IPL season that year.

Kamran Khan bowled the first-ever Super Over in the IPL history, helping the Rajasthan Royals secure a dramatic victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders alongside Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis.

In his brief IPL stint between 2009 and 2011, Kamran played nine matches for Rajasthan Royals and Pune Warriors India, picking up nine wickets with an average of 24.89 and an economy rate of 8.40. While he was a rising star in the IPL, injuries and inconsistency saw his career take a downward turn, and he gradually faded from the professional cricket scene.

Kamran Khan is renowned for his remarkable speed and swing but it was his memorable performances that first drew the attention of cricket fans worldwide. Fans and critics alike quickly came to admire Khan for his explosive pace and ability to create significant movement off the field.

His ability to produce pivotal game-winning performances made him one of the most intriguing fast bowlers of the modern era. With a brief break from professional cricket Kamran Khan is now poised to make a victorious comeback to the field thanks to his rekindled energy and intense love for the game

“We are thrilled to welcome Kamran Khan to the Pro Cricket League,” shared Ganesh Sharma, Executive Director of Pro Cricket League.“Kamran's lineup is not just a personal comeback but a significant moment for the league. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the competition and excite fans.”

Gaurav Sachdeva, owner of the Rajasthan Kings, added,“We believe that having him on board will greatly boost our team's output and give us a fresh lease on life. We are excited to see him perform and we know that his return will make our supporters very happy.”