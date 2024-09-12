Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur Feature In BJP Star Campaigners List For Haryana Assembly Election

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of star campaigners who would be campaigning in Haryana ahead of the Assembly elections. The star campaigner list features Prime Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, MP Hema Malini, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and others. The list also features Smriti Irani who lost to candidate on Amethi Lok Sabha seat and former minister Anurag Thakur.

The full list of BJP star campaigners include: PM Narendra Modi , Jagat Prakash Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nayab Singh Saini, Mohan Lal Badoli, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Yogi Adityanath, Satish Poonia, Biplab Kumar Deb, Surendra Singh Nagar, Piyush Goyal, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Sudha Yadav, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Mohan Yadav, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Smriti Z Irani , Jairam Thakur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Anurag Thakur, Diya Kumari, Hema Malini, Kiran Choudhry, Dharambir Singh, Naveen Jindal, Ashok Tanwar, Manoj Tiwari, Sanjeev Balyan, Shri Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ram Chander Jangra and Babita Phogat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections late Wednesday. The list includes Rohtash Jangra for Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav for Mahendragarh, and Satish Fagna for Faridabad. In its second list, the BJP named Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Vinesh Phogat from Julana seat .

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be conducted on September 13 and nominations can be withdrawn till September 16. Today, September 12, was the last day to file nominations for Haryana Assembly elections. Also Read | Major revolt in Haryana BJP. Two ministers, others quit over tickets to 'turncoats' for October 5 assembly polls

The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick in the Assembly polls but faces a stiff challenge from a resurgent Congress, which is looking to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor.