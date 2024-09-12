Bring The Magic Of Italian Cuisine Home With Diana's Italian Recipes, Like Nonna Used To Make!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Cookbook Offers Authentic Recipes and a Celebration of Italian Culture.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to yourself to the heart of Italy with the release of " Diana's Italian Recipes, Like Nonna Used to Make! " a stunning new cookbook by Northeast Florida's passionate cooking instructor, Diana Testa. This journey goes beyond just recipes, offering a window into the rich traditions and vibrant flavors that define Italian cooking.

Diana Testa, Author and Cookbook Instructor

Cookbook cover for Diana Testa: Diana's Italian Recipes, Like Nonna Used to Make!

Diana's Italian Recipes features over 85 authentic recipes spanning classic favorites like Nonna's Lasagne, Veal Scaloppini in Lemon Sauce and her famous Tiramisù dessert.

Diana Testa expertly guides readers through each step with clear instructions, and helpful tips, ensuring success in the kitchen, regardless of experience level.

"This book is more than just a collection of recipes," says Diana Testa. "It's a celebration of Italian food culture, the warmth of family meals, and the joy of sharing delicious food with loved ones."

" Diana's Italian Recipes, Like Nonna Used to Make! " also includes, helpful kitchen tools for making homemade pasta as well as step by step instructions on how to make pasta dough. This deeply rooted tradition in Italian culture is truly an art form and handed down from nonnas to their grandchildren. The act of making pasta dough together can be a bonding experience, creating memories that last a lifetime.

Diana Testa's debut cookbook, Diana's Italian Recipes, Like Nonna Used to Make! can be purchased in paperback or eBook on Amazon or directly from her website. Book her popular digital cooking lessons online from anywhere in the U.S.

Set up cooking lessons for in-home cooking, parties, or corporate events in Jacksonville, Florida at .

About Diana Testa

Diana Testa is a highly-rated, charismatic well-known Italian cooking instructor, a certified foreign language educator, cookbook author and founder of All about Italy, LLC. Her company offers guided culinary trips to Italy, teaches Italian and English across the globe. She's celebrated for her traditional recipes and preserving the authenticity of Italian cooking and pasta-making. Diana Testa teaches cooking classes all around Jacksonville, Florida.

For further information, visit





Contact: Kimberly Benton

ABC Book Publishers, Inc.

904.422.0490

[email protected]

SOURCE Diana Testa

