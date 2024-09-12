Challenging Grain Market Scenario Seen By Major Brazilian Agribusiness Players

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Despite favorable coffee prices, major Brazilian agribusiness companies 3 Tentos, Cargill, and Cooxupé are anticipating a challenging scenario in the grain markets, particularly for soybeans and corn.



This outlook was shared by executives from these companies during a panel on the grain at the Bradesco BBI AgroSummit held in São Paulo .

Cargill's Perspective

Paulo Sousa, President of Cargill in Brazil, highlighted that the current soybean and corn market conditions are favorable for companies using these for feed.



This is particularly beneficial for the poultry sector due to the robust global grain supply. However, he emphasized a cautious outlook:



"Looking ahead, I see a scenario of great caution from buyers, with no rush to take positions. What could change this scenario depends on the weather for planting in Brazil.







We should have a late planting, as occurred last year. Still, the surprise of a large harvest in the US weighs more on the market than a delay."

3tentos' View

Luiz Dumoncel, CEO of 3tentos (TTEN3), commented that the current moment is extremely challenging for Brazilian and US farmers. He stated:



"This global oversupply of soybeans is already being priced in, but we will face logistical problems, especially for a harvest estimated at 165-170 million tons of soybeans, plus more than 130 million tons of corn in Brazil. We will need to manage the entire placement for consumption and export."

Cooxupé's Outlook on Coffee

Carlos Augusto Rodrigues de Melo, CEO of Cooxupé, which has 20,000 cooperative members (94% small producers), reinforced that the coffee sector is going through a positive moment with good prices. However, he highlighted some challenges:







The cooperative has experienced over 130 days without rain in its productive areas.



They expect a 7-8% impact on coffee production in 2024 due to drought conditions.

2025 production remains uncertain, heavily dependent on rainfall patterns.







Brazil is the world's largest soybean exporter and second-largest corn exporter.



The country is also the world's top coffee producer and exporter.



Recent years have seen record harvests, but climate challenges are becoming more frequent.



Global grain markets are currently experiencing oversupply, putting pressure on prices.

The coffee market, in contrast, is seeing favorable prices due to growing global demand.



Melo added, "Fortunately, we are seeing rising coffee consumption worldwide, especially in Asia and the Middle East, which is favorable for our sector."Infrastructure ConcernsAll three leaders emphasized the need for investments in logistics and infrastructure, especially for ports and roads, to support the growing agricultural output and export capacity.Market ContextThis complex scenario underscores the diverse challenges and opportunities facing Brazil's agricultural sector, from climate risks and logistical constraints to evolving global market dynamics.