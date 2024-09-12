عربي


Tile Of Spain USA Unveils The 12Th Annual Update Of The Quick Ship Collection: Celebrating Over 130 Ceramic Series

9/12/2024 8:46:55 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2024
Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, unveils the 12th annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship Collection. The new catalog features over 130 ceramic series from more than 30 Spanish companies.

Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship

The Quick Ship Collection
is a reference guide, showcasing a select group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Since its launch in 2013, the Quick Ship program has quickly become a critical resource for U.S.-based architects, designers and trade professionals with time-sensitive projects and deadlines. To ensure the catalog remains current with the latest trends, innovations and technologies, the Quick Ship collection is updated annually with ceramic novelties.

"As we enter a new era of design innovation, we're excited to release the latest expansion of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection," states Javier Yraola Burgos, Trade Commissioner of Spain in Miami. "With Spanish manufacturers continually challenging themselves to embrace the current advancements and trends, the yearly updates to Quick Ship reflect the evolving needs of the design industry, with a carefully curated selection of new Spanish ceramic products that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. With the release of the new directory, we invite U.S.-based architects and designers to incorporate cutting-edge Spanish ceramic products into their residential and commercial projects."

This year's Quick Ship Collection features a library of products from Spanish manufacturers in a range of formats, finishes and colors, highlighting the current interior and exterior design trends. These new collections and more are available online at
.

Tile of Spain companies in the 2024 Quick Ship Collection include:

  • Alttoglass Group
  • Arcana Ceramica
  • Argenta
  • Azteca Ceramica
  • Bellacasa
  • Bestile
  • Cerlat
  • Cevica S.L.
  • Cicogres
  • Coverlam
  • Coverlam Top
  • Decocer
  • Dune
    Cerámica
  • El
    Barco
  • Emotion Ceramics
  • Equipe
    Cerámicas
  • Estudio Cerámico
  • Gayafores
  • Grespania
  • Harmony
  • ITT Ceramic
  • La
    Platera
  • Monopole
  • Museum Surfaces
  • Porcelánicos HDC
  • Porcelanite Dos SL
  • Porcelanosa
  • Realonda
  • Rocersa
  • STN Cerámica
  • Togama S.A.
  • Undefasa
  • Vives Azulejos Y Gres, S.A.
  • WOW USA Inc.

To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit .

Media Contact:
 Catherine Hoy
732-644-3285
[email protected]

SOURCE Tile of Spain USA

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

