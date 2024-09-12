Tile Of Spain USA Unveils The 12Th Annual Update Of The Quick Ship Collection: Celebrating Over 130 Ceramic Series
Date
9/12/2024 8:46:55 AM
MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, unveils the 12th annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship Collection. The new catalog features over 130 ceramic series from more than 30 Spanish companies.
Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship
The Quick Ship Collection
is a reference guide, showcasing a select group of ceramic products from Spanish manufacturers that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. Since its launch in 2013, the Quick Ship program has quickly become a critical resource for U.S.-based architects, designers and trade professionals with time-sensitive projects and deadlines. To ensure the catalog remains current with the latest trends, innovations and technologies, the Quick Ship collection is updated annually with ceramic novelties.
"As we enter a new era of design innovation, we're excited to release the latest expansion of the Tile of Spain USA Quick Ship Collection," states Javier Yraola Burgos, Trade Commissioner of Spain in Miami. "With Spanish manufacturers continually challenging themselves to embrace the current advancements and trends, the yearly updates to Quick Ship reflect the evolving needs of the design industry, with a carefully curated selection of new Spanish ceramic products that are available for immediate purchase in the U.S. With the release of the new directory, we invite U.S.-based architects and designers to incorporate cutting-edge Spanish ceramic products into their residential and commercial projects."
This year's Quick Ship Collection features a library of products from Spanish manufacturers in a range of formats, finishes and colors, highlighting the current interior and exterior design trends. These new collections and more are available online at
.
Tile of Spain companies in the 2024 Quick Ship Collection include:
Alttoglass Group
Arcana Ceramica
Argenta
Azteca Ceramica
Bellacasa
Bestile
Cerlat
Cevica S.L.
Cicogres
Coverlam
Coverlam Top
Decocer
Dune
Cerámica
El
Barco
Emotion Ceramics
Equipe
Cerámicas
Estudio Cerámico
Gayafores
Grespania
Harmony
ITT Ceramic
La
Platera
Monopole
Museum Surfaces
Porcelánicos HDC
Porcelanite Dos SL
Porcelanosa
Realonda
Rocersa
STN Cerámica
Togama S.A.
Undefasa
Vives Azulejos Y Gres, S.A.
WOW USA Inc.
To view the Quick Ship Collection, visit .
Media Contact:
Catherine Hoy
732-644-3285
[email protected]
SOURCE Tile of Spain USA
