Finn Partners Hired To Support Extreme Hangout At COP29

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Extreme Hangout has tapped Finn Partners to support the climate action platform's efforts at COP29.



As the group's agency of record for COP29, Finn will be onsite at the UN Climate Change Conference, scheduled for November in Baku, Azerbaijan, to drive awareness of Extreme Hangout's efforts and offerings - speakers, panel discussions, a space and exhibitions among them -with the goal of maximizing attendance and, in turn, impact.



Extreme Hangout events typically feature thought leaders and advocates addressing ways to advance climate action through the likes of sustainability best practices, education and collaboration.



The Extreme Hangout pavilion at COP29 also will feature Finn Partners-hosted panels focused on how brands can best communicate sustainability.



“We are delighted that Finn Partners will be working closely with us to support our mission to drive climate action. This communications partnership with Finn aligns perfectly in terms of shared values and a joint commitment to sustainable change through the work of our two organizations,” said Extreme Hangout founder Amber Nuttall,



“We are all aware that COP29 is a critical milestone, and the clock is ticking on our planet's wellbeing. Through our work with FINN in the lead-up to COP29 in Baku, we will encourage businesses, governments and organizations from around the world, to show their commitment by attending and taking action in Azerbaijan,” she said.



