Karan Johar Recalls His 'Favourite Directed Scene' From SRK, Kajol-Starrer 'My Name Is Khan'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar took a stroll down the memory lane and remembered one of the most emotional scene from his 2010 directed movie 'My Name Is Khan', starring and Kajol in the lead roles.

The starred SRK as Rizwan Khan, Kajol as Mandira Rathod Khan, and Arjan Aujla as Sameer Khan, Rizwan and Mandira's son. The movie revolved around Rizwan (SRK), who is an autistic Muslim. He meets and falls in love with Mandira (Kajol), a hairdresser and Hindu woman, who has a young son, Sameer, born from a previous marriage. The duo gets married and move to Banville, with Mandira and Sam taking Rizwan's surname.

Their lives get disrupted following the September 11 attacks, and they begin to experience post-9/11 prejudice.

Sharing the emotional scene from the movie, Karan posted a video which shows how Mandira was in trauma when her son Sam was killed, after a football was kicked at him and ruptured his spleen.

A grieving Mandira starts to blame Rizwan, stating that Sam died solely because of Rizwan's surname.

In the caption, Karan wrote: "I have been directing movies for 26 years now... I look back at my directorial career with a multitude of emotions and a truckload of indelible memories... I reflect on my failings... those happy accidents that made magical moments... those on the spot decisions that hit the bulls eye or even got lost in translation ... but this particular scene and the way it was so beautifully performed by @iamsk and @kajol will remain my favourite directed scene and moment of my career .... #mynameiskhan #sharingmemories".

On the work front, Karan, who is the son of producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut in 1998 with the romantic comedy-drama 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', which earned him the National Film Award.

He then directed 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Student of the Year', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', 'Lust Stories', 'Ghost Stories', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

KJo is now gearing up for the release of the action thriller 'Jigra' directed by Vasan Bala. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, it stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.