Fluid Marine Adds Great Lakes Sales Representative

FRANKLINTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In light of recent growth in the Midwest region, Fluid Marine announced today that Ryan MacZura, a senior sales professional with over 20 years of experience, joined the Fluid team as the Great Lakes/Upper Midwest Sales Representative.MacZura joins Fluid Boats to support an increased demand for Fluid's Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) in the Midwest region. Fluid's Patrol, Search and Rescue (SAR) and Swift Water Rescue (SWR) boats are ideal for this region's many lakes and rivers. Fluid's boats feature removeable Hypalon tubes for stability with fiberglass hulls designed to cut through choppy water while eliminating crew fatigue. Several Fluid models feature enclosed cabins that keep operators and civilians warm in the colder months at the Midwest's lakes.A firefighter and paramedic, MacZura joins Fluid after serving as the Sales Director for Banner Fire Equipment, where he sold fire equipment such as Aerial, Brush, and Pumper trucks, ambulances, fire suppression systems, personal protective equipment, and fire pumps and accessories.“As a firefighter and paramedic, I understand both the needs of the agencies and the needs of the populations they serve,” MacZura said.“Making sure our police and firefighters are safe on the water, while they serve their communities, is a significant priority, and one I look forward to continuing at Fluid.”MacZura takes responsibility for Fluid's Great Lakes/Upper Midwest sales region that covers Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. His focus will be on working with federal, state, and local community first responders and LEO agencies to match their needs with Fluid's boats such as the Patrol Cabin 29, designed for the rough waves of Lake Michigan, the Search and Rescue 23, long SAR vessel designed to work in flood and shallow waters or the Swift Water Rescue (SWR) 14, a first-of-its-kind aluminum hulled swift water rescue boat designed to quickly move people out of floodwaters.“I see this transition as an opportunity to continue serving communities in a different capacity, providing vital equipment to agencies to safeguard their communities,” said MacZura.MacZura can be reached via the Fluid Marine website, , at 919-616-1988, or at ...- 30 –About Fluid Marine– We are a commercial rigid inflatable boat building company based in North America. With decades of experience in manufacturing, our expert team of designers and engineers using heavy-duty fiberglass hulls with military-grade ORCA Hypalon tubes to build reliable and safe rigid-hull inflatable boats for law enforcement, commercial, and military use.For Additional Information Contact:Emily GrdicOperations Manager...954-982-7888Website:

