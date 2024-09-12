LKW WALTER Celebrates Its 100Th Anniversary: A Century Of Innovation And Sustainability In The Transport Industry

(MENAFN- Pressat) LKW WALTER is celebrating its 100th anniversary and can look back on a century of success. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, the 100% family-owned company has established itself as a pioneering player in the European and logistics industry.

LKW WALTER, a subsidiary of the Austrian WALTER GROUP with locations in Wiener Neudorf and Kufstein, is one of the leading companies in the European transport with more than 8,000 full truck loads (FTL) per day on the road and in combined transport. The focus is on the transport of goods from consumer, wood and paper, chemical, metal, automotive and electronics industries. LKW WALTER connects Europe's key economic centres and industrial hubs, thus ensuring intracontinental supply.

100th anniversary - LKW WALTER celebrates the past while shaping tomorrow

What began in 1924 as a small one-man haulage office in Vienna has since developed into a company of more than 1,650 employees from over 40 nations. This cultural diversity benefits not only the customer, but assures an open and dynamic corporate culture, recognised by 'Great Place to Work', among other awards. This anniversary will be duly celebrated with all employees.

The company initially established itself as a specialist in groupage transport. Almost 30 years later, the first international transport to Italy followed, which in turn heralded international growth. In 1984, the company entered the combined transport sector, which has been a central pillar of its success ever since. Since the turn of the millennium, LKW WALTER has placed particular emphasis on digital solutions. The business has undergone impressive developments, driven by the pioneering spirit that still characterises them today.

Our success is based on continuous innovation and a clear commitment to sustainability,' says Herbert Traxler, CEO of LKW WALTER.“LKW WALTER was awarded the Austrian national coat of arms back in 1986 for its services to the Austrian economy. We are very proud to be able to play an important role for the economy and ultimately the population as a family business in Austria.”

Our employees - the heart of the company

At LKW WALTER, employees play a decisive role in the transformation process and are crucial to the company's success. Innovative paths are forged in close cooperation with partners and customers, shaping the future of a more creative, sustainable and efficient transport industry.

Combined transport: sustainable solutions for logistics

LKW WALTER has relied on combined transport for more than 40 years and is a pioneer in the development of environmentally friendly transport solutions. By using rail/road and short sea shipping, LKW WALTER achieves an annual CO2 reduction of over 329,000 tonnes. The 2030 corporate strategy aims to further increase the number of FTLs in combined transport and reduce the proportion of empty kilometres. The development of new routes and a continuous stream of investment emphasise the company's commitment to sustainability. LKW WALTER is convinced that combined transport can make a significant contribution to achieving European climate targets.

Departure into the next 100 years

The four board members Herbert Traxler, Michael Krainthaler, Alois Höfler and Alexander Sobota are responsible for leading LKW WALTER forward. Innovation and digitalisation remain pivotal in the corporate strategy. The latest technological advances include the digital consignment note, or eCMR, revolutionising the most important accompanying document for international transport throughout Europe. This solution alone will digitalise and replace 1.5 million paper documents at LKW WALTER. The company is planning to add further digital services to its existing products in the future. One example of this is TruckerPoints, a loyalty programme for drivers that is available via the LKW WALTER driver app. In addition, continuous investment in artificial intelligence and big data will further increase efficiency.

Alexander Sobota, CEO of LKW WALTER, summarises: 'Our vision is to revolutionise the transport industry through technological innovation and sustainable solutions. Thanks to our digital solutions, which are integrated into the CONNECT customer platform and the LOADS TODAY transport partner platform, transports can be organised and monitored regardless of time and location - enormous efficiency gains can be achieved. With our expertise in digital transformation, we hold the key to success for the next 100 years.'

LKW WALTER Internationale Transportorganisation AG

LKW WALTER, a company of the WALTER GROUP, is a renowned Austrian company that has earned the trust of international groups, as well as small and medium-sized businesses, across all sectors since 1924. Specialising in the organisation of full truck load transports on the road and in combined transport, they operate throughout Europe and to/from Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. As a premium supplier for FULL TRUCK LOADS they ensure a functioning supply chain, inspire partners with the highest quality and make an active contribution to environmental protection and society.

