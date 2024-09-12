Mannai Travel Unveils Flagship Head Office In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mannai Travel, one of Qatar's most distinguished and long-standing agencies, announced the grand opening of its new flagship office at Al Nuaimi Building in Matar Kadeem, Doha. This momentous event not only marks the launch of the state-of-the-art full-service Travel Management company but also heralds a new era in travel, with Mannai Travel's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the travel experience for their clients.

With an extensive history of excellence and an established presence in key locations such as West Bay Sheraton, Salwa Road, Al Khor, and Mesaieed, Mannai Travel's new flagship office at Al Nuaimi Building represents the pinnacle of their evolution. The company is now poised to deliver a comprehensive range of services including customized travel planning, cruise holidays, visa assistance, travel insurance, flight bookings, worldwide hotel accommodations, international driving licenses, and worldwide car rentals.

The opening ceremony of the Mannai Travel Head Office showcased the 'New Face of Travel' that Mannai Travel embodies. The company's dedication to modern, innovative, and personalized services is not just a promise, but a commitment that is reflected in their use of cutting-edge technology and a focus on bespoke, tailored travel solutions.

This new approach ensures a contemporary travel experience that aligns with the evolving needs of today's travelers, offering enhanced service through round-the-clock support and dedicated travel advisors.

Airlines, Hotels, Tourism Boards and all Mannai Travel's suppliers and partners attended the opening ceremony along with Ehab Amin – Sr. Vice President Qatar Airways who was the chief guest along with Khalid Mannai – Vice Chairman, Executive Committee of Mannai Corporation, Michael Deeter – CEO of Mannai Corporation and Santosh Krishnamoorthy - CFO of Mannai Corporation and all other dignitaries from the Travel Industry and Mannai Corporation.

N M Shafiq, General Manager Mannai Travel Group said he is overwhelmed and excited to present Mannai Travel's new face to its customers and suppliers. He said this is only the start and repositioning of Mannai Travel Group that was long due. He said Mannai Travel Group will keep on striving to offer innovative bespoke travel experiences to its leisure and corporate customers and professional service standards that Mannai Travel is known for.

Mannai Travel's mission extends beyond just providing travel services; they aim to deliver exceptional and personalized experiences that inspire and delight clients worldwide. As a general sales representative for Europe Rail and partners with renowned travel brands like SOTC and Thomas Cook, Mannai Travel is equipped to offer outstanding travel experiences, particularly for those journeying to Europe.

Having received over 100 awards from various airlines, hotels, tourism boards, and corporate clients, Mannai Travel's reputation for excellence is firmly established.