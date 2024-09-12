Alaraby TV Airs 'America Outside The Box' Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated satirical documentary series“America Outside the Box” (America Kharij Alsondoq) will air its first episode today (September 12).

Hosted by the renowned Palestinian-American comedian and academic Amer Zahr, the series will take the Arab audience on a bold journey across America, exploring political, social, and cultural aspects in a way that blends thought and humour.

The series offers a critical perspective on the United States as it approaches one of the most consequential in modern history. Through a comprehensive examination of various topics, Amer Zahr invites viewers to rethink assumptions and consider the role of the US on the global stage from a different angle.

According to its producers at Alaraby TV,“America Outside the Box” is no ordinary documentary series. Each episode humorously tackles a specific subject, painting a broader picture of America as seen by the world.

From the formation of the US political system to the struggles of minority groups, the series presents sharp, insightful commentary on key issues impacting the nation's political scene as the 2024 presidential election approaches - a contest marked by unprecedented tension between the main candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who is running in place of outgoing President Joe Biden, who withdrew under pressure following negative reactions to his performance in the first debate against his competitor.

Each episode of“America Outside the Box” takes place in a different US state, with topics carefully selected to reflect some of the most pressing and impactful issues in American society. The Michigan episode explores the deep history of Arabs in America and their growing influence in the 2024 presidential election.

The Washington, DC, episode examines the formation of the US political system and how its developments continue to shape governance today. North Carolina highlights the intersections of religion and politics, focusing on the power of evangelical Protestants in shaping election results.

The Missouri episode delves into the history of racism and slavery among African-Americans and how incidents of racial violence influence voter behaviour. In a poignant episode, the history and rights of Native Americans in South Dakota are discussed, with a powerful comparison to the Palestinian struggle under Israeli occupation.

Amer Zahr, the Palestinian-American host, is not just a prominent comedian known for using humour and satire to shed light on critical social and political issues, but also a speaker, writer, adjunct professor at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, and a well-known activist in the Arab-American community.

His unique blend of humour and critical analysis makes him the perfect host to guide viewers through this deep exploration of America, from its foundational roots to the major issues shaping the upcoming US presidential election.