New York Commemorates Sept. 11 Attacks Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Abdullah Al-Enezi

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- New York commemorated the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 late Wednesday, with people gathering at the three sites which came under attack in 2001.

The victims' families thronged the Memorial to read the names of their late relatives on the panel on which they are inscribed, while some Manhattan towers were illuminated in a strinking sky blue as part of the annual commemoration "Tribute in Light".

US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald appeared at the attack site in rememberance of the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people when hijacked planes crashed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvaniak field. (end)

