BJP Objects To Shiv Sena MLA’S ‘Burkha’ Distribution Program

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The BJP has taken a strong objection against the distribution of the 'burkha' (loose garment covering the head and body) by the Shiv Sena legislator Yamini Jadhav in her Byculla Assembly constituency from South Mumbai.

The Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar made his party's stand amply clear saying that 'we do not accept this'.

“Although I am not fully aware of the event, the BJP does not agree with this kind of burkha distribution program. They should express their stand, the role of their party, and the needs of their constituency. But it is not acceptable for BJP to organise such a program,” said Shelar.

BJP is expected to shortly take up the issue with the Shiv Sena chief leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to avoid further rift and give opportunity to the opposition to fire a salvo. Shinde or Jadhav have not yet reacted to the BJP's objection.

Jadhav's move has exposed the rift between BJP and Shiv Sena notwithstanding they reiterate their commitment to Hindutva and opposition to“appeasement” politics. Shelar's objection has sent a strong signal to the Shinde faction not to resort to such moves ahead of the Assembly election that will give ammunition to the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Jadhav, who lost the Lok Sabha election from South Mumbai to Shiv Sena UBT nominee Arvind Sawant, had reportedly organised the burkha distribution programme on Thursday ahead of the Eid celebrations slated for next week and also to reach out to the Muslim community which has a sizeable population in her Byculla constituency.

It is also an attempt to woo the Muslim community which deserted her and the MahaYuti in general in the general elections, especially on the issue of change in the constitution.

The Shiv Sena UBT leader and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar slammed Yamini Jadhav and asked what happened to her Hindutva claims.

“After losing the Lok Sabha elections by 46,000 votes, Yamini Jadhav seems to have to change her stand on Hindutva as per convenience. While quitting Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, she criticised the Thackeray group for joining hands with those who do not support Hindutva,” she said.

She added that during that time, Yamini Jadhav had claimed that she had been an ardent advocate of Hindutva. However, people have realised a change in her stand.

Meanwhile, NCP national president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar without naming the BJP leader Nitesh Rane said that no one should speak badly about any religion.

He declared that the party does not accept offensive statements against the Muslim religion or any other religion.

Pawar has reiterated that even though he has joined hands with BJP and Shiv Sena he and NCP would not compromise on the Shiv, Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar ideology which speaks about respecting all religions, castes, communities and creeds.

He further added that NCP would not tolerate bashing of any religion and thereby create discord in the society. He also threatened to take legal action in such cases.

“You present your ideology. But, while doing it, don't create discord in the society. If anyone is trying to create a rift in the society, the NCP party will continue to oppose it,” he said.

(Sanjay Jog can be contacted at ...)