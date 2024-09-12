Helen Badger joins Critical IoT Connectivity leaders CSL Group as Marketing Director.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Group, the leader in IoT connectivity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Badger as Marketing Director. Helen brings a wealth of experience in marketing and from her tenure at IRIS Software Group, where she played a pivotal role in driving digital transformation and enhancing organisational growth.

Helen's expertise in strategic marketing, brand management, and digital transformation will be instrumental as CSL Group continues to innovate and expand its services, supporting critical connectivity solutions across multiple verticals.

A strategic appointment at a pivotal time

Ed Heale, CEO at CSL Group remarked, "Helen has the marketing experience and wider communications skillset necessary to ensure we keep our customers and the wider market aware of our ever-growing capabilities."

Innovative solutions for a connected future

CSL Group's diverse product portfolio features the revolutionary rSIM® Technology , advanced IoT SIMs and Routers , satellite connectivity for any location and more, all supported by a connectivity management platform. These offerings are meticulously crafted to meet the evolving needs of customers across our core markets. Helen Badger's leadership will play a pivotal role in ensuring that customers navigate the complexities of IoT connectivity with ease.

Helen Badger commented, "I am thrilled to join CSL Group at such an exciting time in the industry. The growth of the Critical IoT applications and CSL's resilient solutions present an incredible opportunity to help our customers stay connected and secure. I look forward to working with the talented team at CSL to drive innovation and deliver the best practical solutions for our customers."

About CSL Group

CSL Group is a leading provider of secure connectivity solutions, with a focus on the fire, security, health, and utilities sectors. Through its pioneering SIMs, routers, and managed services, CSL Group ensures that its customers have access to reliable, high-quality connectivity. With the impending PSTN switch-off, CSL Group is at the forefront of supporting customers with their transition to modern, future-proofed solutions.

