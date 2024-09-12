Türkiye pursues opportunities in offshore gas fields in Egypt

(MENAFN) Türkiye is actively pursuing opportunities in offshore gas fields located in Egypt to facilitate hydrocarbon via its Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels, according to a statement from Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, on Wednesday. In an interview with a news agency’s Editor's Desk in Ankara, Bayraktar highlighted the recently normalized relations between Türkiye and Egypt and noted the recent signing of energy agreements between the two nations.



Bayraktar emphasized that Türkiye and Egypt are exploring potential collaborations in both oil and natural gas sectors, with ongoing projects already in development. His remarks followed a visit by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Ankara last week, signaling a strengthening of bilateral ties and a commitment to advancing joint energy initiatives.



Furthermore, Bayraktar extended an invitation to other countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, encouraging them to invest in Türkiye's renewable energy projects. He expressed the intention to present more specific projects related to these nations in the near future, underscoring Türkiye’s broader strategy to attract international investment in its energy sector.



In addition to these developments, Bayraktar mentioned recent advancements in LNG agreements, including a new long-term agreement with Shell and an upcoming agreement with the US set to be signed next week. He described these agreements as part of Türkiye's strategy to diversify its energy business and expand its global energy partnerships.

MENAFN12092024000045015839ID1108665466