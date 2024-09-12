WHO declares medical evacuation of 97 sick, injured Palestinians from Gaza to Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, World Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the successful medical evacuation of 97 patients and critically injured individuals from the Gaza Strip to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The operation took place amid intense Israeli attacks on Gaza, underscoring the challenging conditions under which the evacuation was carried out. Tedros shared these details on X, highlighting the significance of the effort in bringing much-needed medical care to those severely affected by the ongoing conflict.



According to Tedros, the evacuation was a collaborative effort involving the WHO, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and various partners. It marked the largest medical evacuation since October 2023, with 97 patients and 155 companions transported from Gaza through Kerem Shalom to Ramon Airport in Israel. From there, they were flown to Abu Dhabi to receive specialized medical care. The group included 45 children and 52 adults suffering from a range of illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, congenital anomalies, blood and liver diseases, as well as trauma and injuries sustained during the conflict.



Despite facing significant operational and security challenges, the WHO and its partners successfully managed the complex logistics of the evacuation. A facility was set up at the European Gaza Hospital to coordinate the transfer of patients, ensuring that all were brought together under immense time pressure. Additionally, a special mission was carried out to transfer eight patients and 12 companions from Gaza City to the European Gaza Hospital in time for the evacuation. As part of the mission, fuel was also delivered to support the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in the region.



Tedros expressed deep gratitude to the UAE government for their cooperation in facilitating the evacuation and emphasized the urgent need for more evacuation corridors to be established via all possible routes. He concluded by stressing that while these medical efforts are critical, the best solution for ensuring the safety and well-being of all patients is an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

