Qatar Strongly Condemns Israel's Bombing Of UNRWA School In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's renewed bombing of a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), that was displaced persons in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, which led to the death and injury of martyrs and wounded, including children and women, in addition to UN employees.

The of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this horrific massacre represents the latest confirmation of the occupation's criminal approach and its mockery of the principles of international humanitarian law. In this context, it renews the State of Qatar's demand for an urgent international investigation that includes sending independent international experts to investigate the continuing targeting of schools and shelters for displaced persons by the occupation forces.

Gaza rescuers say 18 killed in Israeli strike on school

Read Also

The Ministry stressed that protecting innocent lives and treating the catastrophic humanitarian conditions and preserving the remaining infrastructure in the Gaza Strip require increased regional and international efforts to end the Israeli aggression against the Strip immediately.

The Ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

