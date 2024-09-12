Empowering Women In Maharashtra With Nayi Shuruvaat: A Manipalcigna Career Development Initiative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The company aims to enhance women's participation in the insurance sector by appointing 10,000 women in India as insurance advisors

This career development initiative will be implemented across various states, including Maharashtra

Pune, July 19, 2024 – ManipalCigna Health Insurance, one of India's fastest-growing standalone health insurance companies, today organized its newly launched career development initiative“Nayi Shuruvaat Expert Ke Saath” in Pune. This initiative aims to educate and train women to become successful health insurance advisors. The event featured exclusive speakers from the Marathi movie fraternity actress Aditi Vinayak Dravid and the multifaceted Madhura Tapre Agarkar, an actor, producer, director, and writer.



Nayi Shuruvaat Expert Ke Saath is part of ManipalCigna's broader vision to onboard 10,000 women advisors nationwide. In its western region, the company aims to support and empower 1,000 women advisors through this initiative. This women career development initiative is designed to provide comprehensive training and support to women, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel as health insurance advisors. The training will cover various aspects of health insurance, including product knowledge, effective sales strategies, customer service skills, and essential communication techniques.



Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, commented,“The health insurance sector offers a wealth of opportunities for career growth and entrepreneurship. This initiative is more than just a training program; it is an opportunity to build an inclusive and empowered workforce comprising of talented women within the health insurance industry. By supporting women with the skills and opportunities they need, we are not only accelerating women's career growth but also empowering them to excel in the various roles they play in the society. Our goal is to create a workforce that is as diverse as the communities we serve, ensuring that everyone has an equal chance to succeed.”



ManipalCigna's Nayi Shuruvaat Expert Ke Saath was attended by 100+ women aspiring to restart their career with the health insurance industry. The event began with a keynote session by Sapna Desai, followed by the training and certification programme. A special interactive segment,“Women of Wonder”, featured a panel discussion comprising of leading women advisors from ManipalCigna, sharing their journey with the company. Aditi Vinayak Dravid and Madhura Tapre Agarkar engaged with the audience, sharing their inspiring stories of challenges, and achieving success in their respective fields. The event concluded with the felicitation of outstanding women advisors, recognizing their contributions and inspiring future advisors.



Women interested in exploring new career opportunities and becoming part of ManipalCigna's network of health insurance advisors can enroll through our website or visit our Pune Branch Office at Unit 2nd Floor, Subhadra Bhawan, 1240 A, Apte Road Shivaji Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 400004.



This initiative marks a significant milestone in ManipalCigna Health Insurance's efforts to create a more inclusive and representative workforce within the insurance sector. With its ambitious goal of recruiting 10,000 women across India, the Company is poised to make a substantial contribution to the industry while empowering women to achieve professional success and growth.



About ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited



ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Manipal Group, an eminent player in healthcare delivery and higher education in India, and Cigna Healthcare, a global health services company with over 230 years of experience. ManipalCigna is headquartered out of Mumbai and has 82 branch offices covering significant metros and towns. The company has built a strong multi-distribution network of over 70,000 agents and 500+ distribution partners across the country. ManipalCigna also has presence in 400+ cities in India through its distribution network and has a network of over 9000 hospitals across cities including tier I, tier II, and tier III towns in India. To learn more, visit



