Deadline Approaching for Entries to Second Edition of Abu Dhabi Maritime’s Marina Awards

The Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards promote marina facilities in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye that have distinguished themselves in the key metrics of ‘Sustainability,’ ‘Employer Excellence,’ ‘Health and Safety,’ ‘Customer Experience’ and ‘Innovation.’ The ‘Outstanding Marina’ award category recognises the facility that has achieved overall excellence in the maritime sector. Finalists are honoured at a ceremony at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) on 23rd November.



The prestigious awards aim to elevate outstanding organisations in the region, inspire their peers and set an international standard for success in the sector. Such recognition further strengthens finalists’ organisational standing by underscoring their dedication to high performance and quality for clients, investors, authorities and employees.



Enter now to showcase your notable accomplishments at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards using the link: To become a finalist, nominees must meet the eligibility requirements, demonstrate competence in their award category or categories, and highlight their best achievements.



Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Acting Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, stated, “We are elated to be hosting the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, welcoming the region's leading marina operators. The excitement for this year's edition has been high, leading to the latest extension in the deadline for submissions. The inaugural event last year was a great success, showcasing the accomplishments of marinas throughout the region. We are excited to see even more entries in the upcoming edition, as these awards demonstrate our unwavering commitment to promoting excellence and honouring the remarkable contributions of the maritime community.”



Abu Dhabi Maritime, which operates under AD Ports Group in tandem with the Department of Municipalities and Transport is tasked with safeguarding Abu Dhabi's waters and fostering the development of the city's maritime sector. The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards will contribute to the group's vision of shaping a resilient and advanced maritime sector, and creating an environment that meets the highest levels of efficiency, health, and safety, elevating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global maritime hub.









