TICKETS ON SALE FOR A 'UNIQUE CLASSICAL MUSIC CONCERT' PERFORMED BY UK EMERGENCY SERVICES IN LONDON

MENAFN - Pressat) Lovers of classical have an opportunity to enjoy a unique concert in stunning surroundings while supporting Britain's emergency services.

The Blue Light Symphony , consisting of serving police, firefighters, paramedics, NHS staff, civilian support staff and ex-military who play instruments, will come together to perform for an audience at Smith Square Hall, London, SW1P 3HA on Friday 11th October 2024 at 7.30pm .

This not-to-be-missed event will be attended by a host of senior leaders including Chief Constables, Chief Fire Officers and Ambulance Trust Chief Executives from England and Wales and will be assisted by police and fire cadets as ushers.

The concert will include favourites such as Beethoven's overture 'Egmont' –described by Orchestra founder Seb Valentine as“all the turmoil of the 5th Symphony distilled into fewer than 10 minutes”. In addition, Mozart's Piano concerto No.20 in D minor – a stormy and dramatic piece, performed by former police officer Schay Wickam. And Tchaikovsky's Symphony No.5 combining“bitter coldness and fiery passion” to deliver an explosive crescendo to a memorable evening.

“This unique concert is a celebration of the musical talent that exists within the UK's emergency services. It is a rare opportunity for these selfless individuals to show their human side and express themselves artistically,” says Seb Valentine, a serving Surrey Police officer and graduate of the Royal College of Music, who founded the BLSO in 2016 and will fill the role of conductor. He adds:“Music has been scientifically proven to provide mental health benefits – both listening and playing – and we hope that the concert will provide audiences with nourishment for the soul and present the emergency services in an even more positive light.”

Tickets are £21.60 with concessions for blue light workers, available online at:

Proceeds will benefit The Blue Light Symphony Orchestra's charitable work, including its outreach activities and a music therapy programme tailored to the needs of emergency workers, building on a successful pilot in Surrey and Sussex in 2021.

Ends

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Seb Valentine is available for interview, on 07773 372575.

The Blue Light Symphony Orchestra is a registered charity in England and Wales (No. 1184720). Founded by Surrey Police Officer Seb Valentine in 2016, it exists to provide positive mental health benefits to emergency service personnel and to showcase the hidden musical talents that exist in the blue light services.

BLSO runs day and weekend orchestra workshops with no ongoing commitment which makes them accessible to shift workers who cannot join other orchestras that rehearse regularly.

A user led charity – four out of six trustees work in the emergency services. One of our trustees is a firefighter with the London Fire Brigade and a professional violinist, having toured with Pete Tong.

Event: BLSO Concert 2024

Date: Friday 11th October 2024

Location: Smith Square Hall, London, SW1P 3HA

Time: VIP reception from 6pm, Concert at 7:30pm – 9:40pm