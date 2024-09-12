Boliden: Update Expansion Project Odda And Capital Expenditure Guidance 2025

In addition to enhanced electricity supply and quay infrastructure, the investment in Odda also includes a new roasting facility, a new sulfhuric acid plant, expansion and modernization of the leaching and purification plant, a new tankhouse and expansion of the foundry. In the vast majority of cases, the work follows the original plan, which means completion and commissioning towards the end of 2024. Due to delayed construction works at primarily the roasting facility, the new production capacity 350 ktonnes will be delayed. The start of the ramp-up, originally planned for the fourth quarter 2024, will instead start at the end of the first quarter of 2025 and full production is estimated to be achieved successively during 2025. The delay results in an additional EUR 100 m cost increase. Completed facilities will be able to be commissioned, which means that Odda's production capacity will return to 200 ktonnes from the first quarter of 2025, from having been limited by electrolysis capacity for a period.

The investments in Odda is estimated to generate EUR 150 m in annual EBITDA, which is in line with what has been previously communicated. The calculation is based on Boliden's long-term prices and also corresponds well with today's market conditions.

Boliden's total investments for 2024 are estimated to be SEK 15.5 billion, which is in line with previous information given. For 2025 investments are estimated at SEK 13.5 billion.

In light of the above, a press and analyst conference will be held today, September 12, at 09:00 CEST, and can be followed via webcast and telephone. The conference will be led by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

