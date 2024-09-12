Aligarh: Six Members Of Family Injured In Roof Collapse

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Six members of a family were on Thursday when the roof of their two-storeyed house collapsed due to heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

The incident occurred in Zaidpura village under the Tappal station area, as intense rainfall lashed the district.

Brajesh, the local Community Centre in-charge, arrived at the scene with an ambulance to help the victims.

Among those trapped were three children and two women. All six were rescued and taken to the hospital, where the condition of a woman was stated to be critical, prompting her transfer to JN Medical College.

Circle Officer Varun Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, stating, "This incident is related to the Tappal police station in Aligarh district. Due to heavy rainfall in the village, a house collapsed, resulting in injuries to six members of a family. Five people were successfully treated and have returned home. The police are investigating the matter."

In response to the severe weather conditions, the District Magistrate of Aligarh, Vishakh, issued an advisory on Wednesday and ordered the closure of all schools in the district for a day.

Heavy rain over the last 24 hours severely disrupted daily life.

According to District Basic Education Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh, a holiday has been declared for all schools from nursery to class 12 on Thursday, as rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in the region. The order applies to all government, non-government, and private schools.

Residents were advised to remain cautious and follow any further advisories as the region continues to experience severe weather conditions.

Meanwhile, a wall of Rupam Cinema collapsed on Vrindavan road due to heavy rain. The incident occurred in the Govind Nagar police station area, resulting in injury to one person.