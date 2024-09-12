Downtown Heroes Draw 2-2 With SSU, Advance To I-League 3 Playoffs
Date
9/12/2024 1:11:42 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Downtown Heroes Playing XI: 26 Nirdosh, 2 Abid, 4 Zahid, 5 Musaib, 6 Arun, 20 Abdul, 10 Lalramzauva, 31 Mohammed, 8 Imad, 16 Sahil, 19 Thingnam
MENAFN12092024000215011059ID1108664924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.