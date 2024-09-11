(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global human

immunoglobulin market

size is estimated to grow by USD 9.69 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

10.11%

during the forecast period.

Increase in plasma donation

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising research and development in human immunoglobulin. However,

high cost associated with human immunoglobulin therapy

poses a challenge. Key market players include ADMA Biologics Inc., argenx SE, Baxter International Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Grifols SA, Hualan Biological Vaccine Inc., Kamada Ltd., Kedrion Spa, LFB SA, Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Prothya Biosolutions Netherlands BV, Sanquin, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global human immunoglobulin market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Autoimmune disorders, Hematology diseases, Inflammatory diseases, Infectious diseases, and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory surgical center (ASC)), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled ADMA Biologics Inc., argenx SE, Baxter International Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Grifols SA, Hualan Biological Vaccine Inc., Kamada Ltd., Kedrion Spa, LFB SA, Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Prothya Biosolutions Netherlands BV, Sanquin, Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The human immunoglobulin market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing research and development efforts by key players. Companies like Grifols, Octapharma AG, and Kedrion Spa are expanding their product portfolios by investing in new formulations and improving existing therapies. In April 2022, Grifols acquired Biotest, a leading plasma protein product supplier, to boost growth and innovation. Similarly, Octapharma AG and Kedrion Spa are conducting clinical trials and developing new subcutaneous immunoglobulin therapies, such as KEDRABIO by Kedrion, which showed positive results in a recent Phase 3 clinical trial. Through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, these companies are strengthening their market presence and addressing the growing demand for human immunoglobulins in the treatment of immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders.



The Immunoglobulin Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for treatments in hospitals and homecare settings. Immunoglobulins, also known as antibodies, are proteins produced by the immune system to fight against antigens. They come in two main forms: liquid and lyophilized. Hospitals use Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) for therapeutic applications in patients with Primary Immunodeficiency (PI), Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and other immunology-related disorders. Homecare settings offer Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIg) for patient convenience, particularly for geriatric population and those with lifestyle-related illnesses. Immunoglobulin Therapy is covered by Medicare and is essential for managing autoimmune diseases in neurology and hematology. The market is driven by healthcare initiatives, plasma collection, and plasma fractionation. Immunization programs also contribute to the market growth. Key players in the market include Immunoglobulin Products offering passive immunity through IVIG and SCIg for various indications. The market trends include patient-centric approaches with at-home treatments, vitamin K antagonist, and therapeutic applications in neurology and hematology.



Market

Challenges



The global human immunoglobulin market faces a significant challenge due to the high cost of these essential therapies. Derived from pooled human plasma, human immunoglobulins, such as Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG), are vital for treating immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders. However, the complex and expensive production processes result in high costs. For instance, a single IVIG infusion can range from USD100 to over USD350 per gram, with an average US treatment costing around USD9,720. For patients requiring multiple infusions per month, the cost can reach approximately USD41,796. Over five years, the incremental cost of IVIG treatment compared to corticosteroid treatment is estimated at USD124,065 per QALY gained. The limited plasma supply and increasing demand further drive up prices, creating barriers to access, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This financial burden impacts healthcare systems and insurance providers, complicating the management of these therapies. With the growing geriatric population, the demand for immunoglobulin therapies will increase, necessitating solutions to address cost-related challenges and improve access and affordability. The Immunoglobulin Market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of immunological disorders, such as auto-immune diseases and immunodeficiency disorders. The market caters to therapeutic applications in neurology, hematology, and immunization programs. Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin (SCIG) and Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) are the primary product types, with SCIG gaining popularity due to patient convenience and at-home treatments. Challenges in healthcare infrastructure and plasma collection techniques hinder market growth. However, advancements in purification processes, monoclonal antibody development, and personalized medicine are potential opportunities. The aging population, with its increased susceptibility to immunodeficiency disorders, is another significant market driver. Immunoglobulin products provide passive immunity against various diseases, including Hepatitis A and B, Rabies, and Tetanus. IVIG is used to treat primary immune deficiencies, such as agammaglobulinemia and hypogammaglobulinemia, and auto-immune disorders like Myasthenia gravis, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and Alzheimer's disease. Vitamin K antagonist and IVIF infusion are other therapeutic applications. Market leaders like Takeda Pharmaceutical are addressing patient compliance and convenience through the development of new SCIG products. The market faces challenges in treating immunodeficiency diseases, especially in low-income countries, due to high treatment costs. Collaborative healthcare initiatives and government funding for immunization programs can help mitigate these challenges. Immunoglobulin products offer anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties, making them essential treatment options for various diseases. The market's future growth depends on continuous innovation and addressing the challenges of accessibility and affordability.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This human immunoglobulin market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Autoimmune disorders

1.2 Hematology diseases

1.3 Inflammatory diseases

1.4 Infectious diseases 1.5 Others



2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Clinics 2.3 Ambulatory surgical center (ASC)



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Autoimmune disorders-

The Human Immunoglobulin (HIG) market is a significant segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. HIG is a protein-based medication derived from human plasma. It's used to prevent and treat various immunodeficiency disorders and infectious diseases. The market's growth is driven by increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency disorders, rising healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in HIG production. Major players include Grifols, CSL Behring, and Octapharma. They focus on expanding production capacity and product innovation to meet growing demand.

Research Analysis

The Immunoglobulin Market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing prevalence of immunological disorders, such as autoimmune diseases, neurological conditions, and immunodeficiencies. The healthcare infrastructure is continually improving, enabling better access to therapeutic applications of immunoglobulins, including subcutaneous treatments and at-home therapies. Immunoglobulins, which are antibodies produced by the immune system, possess both anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties, making them effective in treating various conditions. Immunoglobulins find extensive applications in hematology and neurology, particularly in the management of primary immune deficiencies, Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and myasthenia gravis. The geriatric population is a significant consumer group due to the higher prevalence of immunological disorders in this age group. Healthcare initiatives and immunization programs are also driving the market growth, as they increase awareness and accessibility to treatment options. Vitamin K antagonist-induced bleeding is a major application area for immunoglobulins, as they help in the reversal of the anticoagulant effect.

Market Research Overview

The Immunoglobulin Market encompasses a wide range of products derived from human blood plasma, used primarily for the treatment of various immunological disorders. These disorders include, but are not limited to, autoimmune diseases, neurological conditions, hematological disorders, and immunodeficiency diseases. Immunoglobulins, also known as antibodies, provide passive immunity by introducing pre-formed antibodies into the patient's body to help combat specific antigens. Healthcare infrastructure plays a crucial role in the delivery of immunoglobulin therapies, with both hospital and homecare settings offering treatment options. Subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) and at-home treatments have gained popularity due to patient convenience and improved compliance. Immunoglobulin products are used in the therapeutic applications of various conditions, such as vitamin K antagonist-induced bleeding, Alzheimer's disease, and primary immune deficiencies like hypogammaglobulinemia and agammaglobulinemia. The aging population's increasing susceptibility to immunological disorders and lifestyle-related illnesses has further fueled the demand for immunoglobulin therapies. Plasma collection techniques and purification processes are essential aspects of the immunoglobulin market, with advancements in monoclonal antibody development continuing to drive innovation. Immunoglobulin therapy is administered through intravenous (IVIG) or subcutaneous (SCIG) infusion, depending on the patient's specific needs and preferences. Immunodeficiency disorders, including primary immune deficiencies (PI) like myasthenia gravis, auto-immune disorders like Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and immunology-related disorders, are common indications for immunoglobulin therapy. The market is further influenced by healthcare initiatives, immunization programs, and medicare coverage, among other factors. Immunoglobulins are available in both liquid and lyophilized forms, with IVIG infusion typically conducted in a hospital setting, while SCIG and some homecare IVIG treatments can be administered at home. Patient compliance and convenience are crucial factors in the choice between IVIG and SCIG, with the latter offering more flexibility for patients. In summary, the Immunoglobulin Market is a dynamic and evolving sector within the healthcare industry, driven by the growing prevalence of immunological disorders and the ongoing development of innovative plasma collection, purification, and administration techniques.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Autoimmune Disorders



Hematology Diseases



Inflammatory Diseases



Infectious Diseases

Others

End-user



Hospitals



Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC)

Geography



North America



Europe



Asia Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

