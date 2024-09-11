CENTENE TO PRESENT AT BANK OF AMERICA 2024 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Centene Corporation

(NYSE: CNC ), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it will present at the of America 2024 Global Healthcare in London. Centene will present on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, at 5:50 am EDT /10:50 am BST. A simultaneous live webcast will be available at: .

A webcast replay will be available following the presentation on Centene's website, , under the Investors section.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to more than 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, .

SOURCE CENTENE CORPORATION

