James Bond-George Lazenby As President Biden, Eric Roberts & Fatmir Bardhoci, Unveil MUNDIJE At The VENICE FILM FESTIVAL

Eagle's Vision Production Team and Actors during filming in Hollywood

George Lazenby and Michael Pare as US President & CIA Chief

Eric Roberts and Fatmir Bardhoci during the last scene in Hollywood

Venice Film Festival Selection

GEORGE LAZENBY AS US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, ERIC ROBERTS, FATMIR BARDHOCI, AND EUGENIA KUZMINA UNVEIL MUNDIJE AT THE VENICE FILM FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 3RD

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a stunning return to the big screen, George Lazenby, the iconic who portrayed the second James Bond, delivers his most remarkable and potentially final performance as President Joe Biden in MUNDIJE, a groundbreaking film premiered at the world's oldest and most prestigious film festival-Venice Film Festival Market-on September 3rd.This cinematic masterpiece, penned and directed by the multitalented Fatmir Bardhoci, is not just a film; it's a gripping historical revelation.MUNDIJE brings to the forefront true stories that have been buried in history- stories that the world has yet to see.Among them is the harrowing tale of Havzi Nela, a poet hanged during Albania's brutal communist regime in 1988, ordered by the father of current Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. -a scene that Bardhoci himself witnessed.The film also sheds light on the genocide in Chameria Greece, where Muslim Albanians faced ethnic cleansing because of the 1923 Lausanne Convention's dark agreement between Turkey - Greece governments to create 2homogeneous religious states.It recounts the extraordinary rescue of Jews in Albania during the Holocaust-a unique true story from the only country in Europe that did not allow any Jews to be killed, where a Muslim family sacrifices their own son to save Jewish lives.Perhaps most intriguingly, it explores the ancient martial art of MUNDIJE, unearthing the roots of the Pelasgian and Illyrian civilizations.MUNDIJE stands as the final curtain call for George Lazenby, who, in a role that channels the spirit and character of a real-world President Joe Biden, takes on the mantle of the President of the United States.The President embarks on a courageous mission to fight corruption in Albania, reflecting on memory briefs from Albanian Saint Mother Teresa, and inspired by his late son, who served in Kosovo before his death. The film's narrative resonates with the real-life story of President Joe Biden, who also lost his son, Beau Biden, an army veteran who served overseas.While honoring the President's contributions, producer Fatmir Bardhoci calls for support in combating corruption, offering path to reform in one of Europe's last undemocratic and most corrupted state.Eric Roberts , one of Hollywood's most prolific actors, steps into the role of a Mafia mob boss in the United States, orchestrating a vast political and criminal network, with the ambitious goal of running for Congress. He is backed by Robert Miano, who portrays a ruthless Mexican mobster, adding another layer of intrigue and intensity.Fatmir Bardhoci, not just the film's creator but a martial arts master in reality, takes on the role of the film's hero-a one-man army who escaped Albania's oppressive communist regime at 14 and is now determined to bring justice, and democracy to his country.He risks everything to dismantle the mafia syndicate and rescue Ana, played by Eugenia Kuzmina (wife of MIRAMAX CEO Bill Block). Kuzmina, a well-known figure in both the modeling and film industries, brings depth and emotion to her role as the hero's love.“This is not just a film,” declares Bardhoci.“MUNDIJE is a visionary window, filled with adventure and risk, that reveals the truth of falsified history and inspires those living under corrupt regimes to find the path to democracy. Over the past five years, I have faced unimaginable challenges, and I still do-from battling corruption and mafia clans to being politically imprisoned in Albania and enduring a near-fatal kidnapping in Tijuana, Mexico. This film shows the world how, with no budget, passion and self-confidence alone can make something extraordinary.”Filmed across six countries-Hollywood, Mexico, New York, Germany, Albania, and Kosovo-MUNDIJE boasts a powerful international cast including Robert La Sardo, Michael Paré, Al Sapienza, Robert Miano, Gino Salvano, and many more, all of whom deliver compelling performances that add weight to this exceptional story.Following its Venice debut, MUNDIJE is set to stream in film festivals around the globe. It has already been selected for the Action Film Festival in Times Square, New York, on November 9th, and the 44th Paladino D'Oro Sport Film Festival in Sicily, Italy, from November 25-30, 2024-cementing its status as a significant cinematic achievement.With a compelling narrative and an exceptional cast, MUNDIJE not only marks the end of an era for George Lazenby but also shines a spotlight on a grim chapter in Europe's history, ensuring its impact will be felt long after the credits roll.The term MUNDIJE, an ancient Albanian word meaning "the knowledge of defeating," refers to an early martial art, a precursor to modern MMA, that continues to thrive in Albania today. The film transcends the typical action genre, artfully weaving drama, intense and real combat sequences, and profound themes of sacrifice-whether for one's life or the sanctity of their word.It delves into the transformative power of martial arts, emphasizing how it instills resilience, discipline, and honor in its practitioners.Adding to his creative accomplishments, Fatmir Bardhoci has also released a powerful new song written and produced by him that was based on Socrates (469-399 BC):“I am not an Athenian or a Greek, but a citizen of the world". This song“I'm a Free World's Citizen," crafted to open the first scene of MUNDIJE with its poignant lyrics about displacement and the universal quest for freedom, aims to become an anthem for the millions of emigrants yearning for belonging in a fractured world.The track is available on YouTube under the title "I'M A FREE WORLD'S CITIZEN," accompanied by a captivating music video that intertwines evocative clips from the film with powerful imagery. Watch it hereAccording to his IMDB profile and the official page (ILIR LUMA), Bardhoci is expanding his remarkable filmography with several new projects all based in true events, including“MUNDIJE 2”. His next major work,“The Savior Congressman,” will delve into the political turmoil of the Yugoslav Wars and the Kosovo conflict of 1998-1999 against Serbia, revealing the untold story of an American Congressman Joe Dio Guardi, (Cara Dio Guardi's father) who emerged as a Hero for the Albanian people's fight for freedom. According to IMDB- movie Page, rumors are swirling that the Hero role could be taken on by the legendary A-listers like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino or Johnny Deep.ALBANIAN WORLD TVNew York, USA, September 7, 2024

