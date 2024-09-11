Son Of Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Killed In Action On Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Matisyahu (Anton) Samborsky, son of Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, was killed on the battlefield while defending the country's territorial integrity and independence.

That's according to the chief rabbi's post on Facebook, seen by Ukrinform.

"Tomorrow in the Central Synagogue there will be a vigil for my son Matisyahu (Anton), who was killed at the front defending Ukraine," the post reads.

The memorial service will be held on September 12 at 13:00 at Kyiv's Central Synagogue at 13, Shota Rustaveli St.

Kyiv disappointed by Fico's statement regarding Ukrainian soldiers – MFA

After the vigil, a convoy will proceed to the Jewish cemetery.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 26-year-old Finnish politician Ville Mukkainen was killed in action in Ukraine's Luhansk region early August 2024. Before leaving for Ukraine, he had led the youth branch of one of the centrist parties.