TWO SOHAGI LAW GROUP PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS IN AMERICA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that Partners Nicole Hoeksma Gordon and R. Tyson Sohagi have been recognized by Lawdragon in its“2025's 500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication received a record number of submissions and based their selections on original journalistic research and an extensive vetting process.“These lawyers [on the list] win hundreds of millions, billions even,” states the publisher.“They win rights, or lose them. They win freedom, or lose it for someone. They have the abilities to change businesses and entire industries. It's an audacious thing a trial lawyer does: to tell a judge, jury or other arbiter, 'Hear me. Believe me. Rule for my client.' Bravo to everyone here, and every litigator out there working on their craft and a cause.”Nicole Hoeksma Gordon advises public agencies on complex environmental and land use matters at the administrative, trial, and appellate levels. She focuses her practice on complex issues and projects under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA), and Planning and Zoning Laws. Gordon was recently recognized as a 2025“Best Lawyer in America.”R. Tyson Sohagi's practice focuses upon environmental law, land use and planning law, the Coastal Act, the California Environmental Quality Act, the National Environmental Policy Act, the Public Trust Doctrine and election law. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UC Berkeley that assists with SLG's review of issues involving complex legal and technical issues. He advises public clients on complex matters such as infrastructure projects (port facilities, airport facilities, rail facilities, and renewable energy), development projects (including housing, mixed use, retail, and entertainment), and land use plans.

