SSU Investigates Almost 2,400 Cases Due To Russia's Shelling Of Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating nearly 2,400 criminal proceedings regarding Russia's shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, with the invaders striking mainly with Shahed (“Geranium”) UAVs, Kh-101 missiles, FAB and KAB guided aerial bombs.

This was stated by the SSU Deputy Head Serhiy Naumyuk during the international conference“United for Justice. Responsibility for on civilian objects”, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Investigators are conducting pre-trial investigations in 2,389 criminal proceedings on the facts of shelling of civilian and critical infrastructure by the Russian Armed Forces. Of these, more than 360 criminal proceedings are investigating the circumstances of the Russian Armed Forces' shelling of medical facilities and institutions,” Naumyuk said.

According to him, the investigations have identified the military units of the Russian Armed Forces that have been shelling civilian targets. In particular, long-range aviation units carried out at least 283 attacks, and special operations forces - 565. Strikes were also carried out by units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, tactical aviation, missile and anti-aircraft missile units.

Investigators found that the Russian Federation carried out most of the strikes using Shahed (“Geranium”) UAVs, Kh-101 missiles, and FAB and KAB guided aerial bombs.

Naumyuk also informed that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, pre-trial investigations have been conducted in 81,015 cases on the grounds of crimes under Articles 110 (Trespass against the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine), 437 (Planning, preparation, unleashing and waging aggressive war) and 438 (Violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, nearly 300 Shahed-type attack drones and more than 60 missiles against Ukrainians over the past week.

