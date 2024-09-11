Zain KSA and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Sign MoU to Empower People with Disabilities

(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Demonstrating its commitment to empowering people with disabilities, Zain KSA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD). Zain KSA will offer specialized training and development programs, along with job opportunities for individuals with disabilities as part of this agreement. Additionally, registered users on the MHRSD platform will receive exclusive offers tailored to their needs.

This collaboration seeks to empower individuals with disabilities and boost their presence in the ICT sector. This initiative demonstrates Zain KSA’s values of diversity, inclusion, and equality. By offering equal opportunities to all, Zain KSA is actively contributing to Saudi Vision 2030's goal of enhancing social services, particularly for people with disabilities, through training, development, and integration into the workforce.

Commenting on this milestone, Loluwah Saad Alnowaiser, Zain KSA’s Executive Vice President of Human Resources, said: “At Zain KSA, our commitment goes beyond advancing telecommunications and digital services. We are dedicated to nurturing creativity and innovation among young talent throughout the Kingdom. Rooted in our belief that every individual possesses unique potential, we view it as our responsibility as Saudi leaders to cultivate and invest in this talent. This commitment aligns with our broader strategy to foster diversity and inclusivity within the workplace and society at large. Since 2018, we have actively pursued initiatives, such as the We Able initiative, to advance these goals. At Zain KSA, we are dedicated to attracting, training, and developing talented individuals with disabilities. We equip them with the scientific and professional skills needed to pursue fulfilling careers aligned with their abilities. Our goal is not just to retain this exceptional talent, but to nurture and empower them, enabling them to play an active role in community development.”

In his statement, MHRSD’s Assistant Undersecretary for Rehabilitation and Social Guidance, Eng. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Hadithia, said: “We are committed to creating an inclusive society where individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities to contribute to the nation's social and economic progress. Our partnership with the private sector is instrumental in achieving seamless integration in this area, aligning with the ambitious goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Zain KSA partners with various organizations to empower individuals with disabilities to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 goals. Most recently, the company partnered with the Authority of People with Disabilities (APD) on the Purple Saturday initiative to provide tailored and exclusive benefits to this community.







MENAFN11092024003288009944ID1108662282