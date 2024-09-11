Primo Water Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW ) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo Water"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America, today released its 2023 Sustainability report. "I am pleased to share the 2023 Sustainability report, which highlights our progress and continued commitment to our sustainability journey," said Robbert Rietbroek, Primo Water's Chief Executive Officer. "We have made meaningful strides toward our priorities and targets, launched new initiatives and enhanced the collection of sustainability data across our operations," said Mr.

Rietbroek. Highlights from the 2023 ESG report include:

Conducted 240 thousand plus annual quality control analyses and tests across source, product, packaging and refill equipment.



Saved over 6 million gallons of water after new high efficiency line installment in our Los Angeles plant in 2023.



Delivered over 130 thousand training hours for Primo Water associates and achieved a 47% reduction in plant injuries.



Increased supplier diversity spend by 140%.



Achieved a 25% reduction in CO2e over our baseline year and CarbonNeutral1 company certified.



Advanced low-carbon fleet, reaching 14% of our total North American beverage route truck fleet powered by propane.



Reduced 2.4 million miles driven since 2021 through Automatic Route Optimization (ARO).

Donated over $1,000,000 between product donations, community giving and in-kind engagement. To view the full 2023 ESG report, click

The 2023 ESG report represents Primo Water's third ESG report, covering fiscal year 2023, from January 1, 2023, to December 30, 2023, unless otherwise stated. The 2023 ESG report covers Primo Water's operations in North America, unless noted otherwise. The reporting content is aligned to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) non-alcoholic beverages and appliance manufacturing industry standards, and the United Nations Sustainable Goals (SDGs).

1. Primo Water has achieved a carbon neutral certification via The CarbonNeutral Protocol in part through its purchase of carbon offsets, in which Primo Water seeks to offset its own CO2 emissions by funding an equal amount of CO2 reductions elsewhere.

For certification details, see . Primo Water continues to seek carbon neutrality in part through purchase of such carbon offsets and other operational efficiencies.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading North America-focused pure-play water solutions provider that operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 11,350 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,950 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water stations. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across North America.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America which ensures strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit .

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED