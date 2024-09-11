Euro’S Downfall: Morgan Stanley’S Bold 7% Drop Forecast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the ever-shifting landscape of global finance, a new forecast has caught the attention of economists and investors alike.



Morgan Stanley, a prominent U.S. bank, has made a striking prediction about the euro's future.



The expects the European currency to plummet by 7% against the U.S. dollar by the end of 2024, potentially reaching $1.02.



At the heart of this prediction lies the European Central Bank's (ECB anticipated monetary policy decisions.



As inflation cools and recession fears loom, the faces mounting pressure to cut interest rates.



Morgan Stanley's forecast hinges on the expectation of rate cuts in the ECB's next three meetings, including a possible substantial half-point reduction.







David Adams, Morgan Stanley's head of G10 foreign exchange strategy, emphasizes the market's potential to reassess the ECB's actions.



He suggests that the central bank might implement deeper and faster cuts than currently anticipated.



This outlook stands out as the most pessimistic among currency analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.



The euro's journey this year has been a rollercoaster ride. Currently trading at $1.1038, it has gained 3% since January.



However, Adams has recommended short positions on euro-dollar options since February.



He cites the upcoming U.S. elections and rising political uncertainty in Europ , particularly in France and Germany, as factors supporting his bearish stance.

The ECB's decision-making process remains complex. Rate cuts could stimulate investment and lower financing costs, but they also risk increasing imported inflation and creating asset bubbles.



Recent economic data paints a mixed picture. While overall inflation has decreased, the eurozone's service sector inflation rate stood at 4.2% in August, with core inflation at 2.8%.



Germany, Europe's largest economy, experienced a GDP contraction in the second quarter of 2024.



This development has intensified concerns about a potential recession. A recent Reuters survey indicates a 30% probability of recession in the eurozone over the next two years.



The ECB's actions will have far-reaching consequences beyond the financial markets. They will impact everyday Europeans, from homeowners with mortgages to businesses seeking loans for expansion.



Moreover, the euro's value affects the purchasing power of consumers and the competitiveness of European exports.



As the September ECB meeting approaches, all eyes are on Frankfurt. The decisions made there will not only shape the euro's trajectory but also influence the economic landscape of the entire eurozone.



In this high-stakes environment, Morgan Stanley's bold prediction serves as a reminder of the uncertainties that lie ahead.

