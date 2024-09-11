Blinken, Lammy Arrive In Kyiv
Date
9/11/2024 6:10:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on a joint visit on Wednesday, as Ukraine presses the West to allow it to use long-range missiles against Russia.
That is according to AP , Ukrinform reports.
The top diplomats reached the Ukrainian capital by train.
They are expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior Ukrainian government officials to discuss continued support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's aggression and how to ensure Ukraine can thrive "militarily, economically, and democratically in the long term."
Photo: Secretary Antony Blinken / Х
MENAFN11092024000193011044ID1108661339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.