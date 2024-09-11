Blinken, Lammy Arrive In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Kyiv on a joint visit on Wednesday, as Ukraine presses the West to allow it to use long-range missiles against Russia.

That is according to AP , Ukrinform reports.

The top diplomats reached the Ukrainian capital by train.

They are expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky and senior Ukrainian officials to discuss continued support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's aggression and how to ensure Ukraine can thrive "militarily, economically, and democratically in the long term."

Photo: Secretary Antony Blinken / Х