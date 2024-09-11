PSD: Committed To Securing Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 11 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) has announced its continued commitment to securing the parliamentary elections, both during and after the announcement of results.The directorate noted that service and Licensing departments are operating normally, while maintaining high readiness for security, traffic control, and civil protection.The PSD highlighted that ongoing monitoring and surveillance will be carried out by field patrols and all received information will be reviewed.Additionally, it emphasized that any violations, including the discharge of live ammunition, obstructive convoys, and serious infractions, will be addressed firmly.