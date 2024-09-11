Qatar Values The Efforts Of The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) In Transferring Nuclear Technology And Knowledge To Developing Countries

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar expressed its appreciation for the efforts made by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) in supporting the use of nuclear applications in developing countries, promoting the transfer of nuclear and knowledge.

The aim is to enhance these countries' capabilities in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy and technology.

This statement was delivered by HE Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, who is also Qatar's Governor to the IAEA, during the current IAEA Board of Governors session in Vienna, concerning the promotion of the Agency's activities related to nuclear science, technology, and applications.

Dr. Al Hammadi specifically highlighted the Agency's efforts in non-electric applications of nuclear energy to enhance infrastructure and advance science and technology in crucial areas such as improving health, welfare, environmental protection, agriculture, industry, food security, and water resource sustainability.

His Excellency noted that non-electric applications of nuclear energy are increasingly in demand to meet the sustainable development needs of member states and to overcome the obstacles that have hindered the comprehensive and enhanced implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

Dr. Al Hammadi also addressed Qatar's efforts to expand the use of non-electric applications of nuclear energy, particularly in the sectors of health, environment, water desalination, and food security.

In this context, he mentioned Qatar's special interest in the IAEA's Rays of Hope initiative, which aims to support member states in increasing access to nuclear medicine and radiology services and improving the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, especially in developing and least developed countries.

He noted that Hamad Medical Corp has signed a practical arrangement with the IAEA to make the institution a reference center to support the Rays of Hope initiative and train medical and technical staff from developing countries in cancer treatment.

Dr. Al Hammadi explained that for the IAEA to perform its tasks effectively, as mandated by the international community, adequate and sustainable funding must be provided, particularly for the Agency's activities related to nuclear science, technology, and applications.

At the conclusion of Qatar's statement, HE the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Qatar's Governor to the IAEA, called on countries and international institutions to provide the necessary support to the IAEA, reaffirming that Qatar will continue to support the Agency in the future. (QNA) M B QNA 2134 GMT 2024/09/10

