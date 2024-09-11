Qatar National Library Hosts Workshop On Safeguarding Cultural Heritage

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted the third Doha on Combating Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Heritage, hearing from local, regional and international experts on how best to protect the history of the Arab region and the Middle East.

Under the theme“Strengthening Legislative and Frameworks and Building Institutional Capacities”, this four-day event has been organised in collaboration with the American, Italian, and French embassies in Doha, and offers a vital for boosting institutional capacity and fostering effective regional cooperation. It falls within Qatar National Library's role as the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions Preservation and Conservation Regional Center for the Arab world and the Middle East.

The event brought together a diverse group of regional and international experts from most countries in the region as well as representatives from specialized agencies such as Unesco, UNIDROIT, Icesco, and the Carabinieri Unit of Rome for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, etc.

Tan Huism, Executive Director of Qatar National Library, emphasised the Library's commitment to combating illicit trade since the launch of the Himaya Project in 2020, under which the event falls.

“Illicit trafficking leads to more than material losses; it erodes cultural identity and fuels unlawful activities that finance conflicts,” she said.“By leading initiatives against the illicit trade in cultural objects, the Library reinforces its role as a custodian of our heritage, preserving documentary treasures and cultural artifacts through international cooperation.” The workshop's first day featured a comprehensive introduction to the international legal framework, including discussions on the 1970 Unesco Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export, and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property. There was also a focus on the 1995 UNIDROIT Convention, which provides supplementary legal rules on the return and restitution of cultural objects.

“Our cultural heritage is a testament to our collective journey as humans and a beacon for future generations. Our culture is what defines us. Its protection serves to benefit all of us. The United States and Qatar stress the importance of cooperation and coordination and heritage protection as a means to promote peace, security, economic prosperity, good governance and mutual understanding,” said US Ambassador H E Timmy Davis.

“The United States has long been committed to the fight against the illicit trafficking and cultural property,” he added.“Our efforts are rooted in a legislative and legal framework designed to protect cultural heritage both domestically and internationally. This includes the implementation of US international laws to prevent the importation of stolen artifacts. The Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act is another example. It serves as a cornerstone that enables the United States to oppose import restrictions on archeological and ethnological materials and reflects our dedication to upholding international agreements such as the 1970 Unesco convention and supporting countries of origin in their efforts to safeguard their cultural heritage.”

Italy's Ambassador to Qatar, H E Paolo Toschi, said his country has been committed to collaborating with international partners to advance efforts to fight illicit trafficking.

“The Italian Embassy in Doha and Qatar National Library are close partners in many important projects of bilateral cultural cooperation. Among these, Himaya stands as the proof of our joint commitment to the protection of cultural heritage, with Italy being a major partner of this initiative since its first edition,” he said. H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre, France's Ambassador to Qatar, said:“France is deeply committed to all these issues. Our partnership in Qatar has been gaining momentum in recent years on a multitude of levels, including in the field of combat against illegal trafficking in cultural heritage.”