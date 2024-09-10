EU Top Diplomat Condemns Israeli Attack On Displaced People In Khan Yunis

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) BRUSSELS /PNN/

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, strongly condemned Tuesday the massacre committed by the Israeli in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

"I strongly condemn the Israeli attack on refugee tents in the safe area in Khan Yunis," Borrell said on X account.

At the dawn hours of Tuesday, the occupation carried out a massacre by targeting the tents of displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi, claiming the lives of at least 40 Palestinians and injuring 60 others, in addition to dozens of missing people.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least of 41,020 Palestinians and injuring 94,925 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine's largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.