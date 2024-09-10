Marolina Outdoor Announces Hiring Of New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marolina Outdoor, the parent company of Huk Performance Fishing and Nomad Outdoor, is pleased to announce the hiring of Nate Smith as Chief Executive Officer.Nate brings to Marolina 20 years of executive leadership and outstanding performance in consumer-branded omnichannel organizations in apparel, footwear, and accessories. He has a proven track record of successfully building and repositioning brands and developing omnichannel retail strategies.He has held senior executive roles at brands such as Patagonia and Oakley and, most recently, was President at Boardriders, a holding company consisting of several large global brands, including Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, RVCA, DC Shoes, and Element Brand.Earlier in his career, Nate received a B.S. in Political Science from the United States Naval Academy and later went on to serve 10 years as a U.S. Navy SEAL, where he worked in over 25 countries. Nate also graduated with an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.Edwin Lewis, Chairman of the Company's board of directors, commented,“We are incredibly excited to have Nate join the Marolina team. The leadership skills he developed in service to this country, combined with his extensive experience working with iconic brands, makes Nate uniquely qualified to lead Marolina in the next phase of its growth.”“I am very excited to be joining Marolina Outdoor, a company with an amazingly talented team and a proven formula for success. As someone who appreciates the passionate communities, cultures, and lifestyles the Huk and Nomad brands represent, I am eager to dive in with the team and develop a growth strategy that continues to exceed the performance apparel needs of fishing and hunting enthusiasts.”About Marolina OutdoorMarolina Outdoor Inc. was founded to bring deep-seated product expertise across all outdoor categories. Our innovative designs and technologically focused products create the foundation of our authentic outdoor apparel. Huk clothing represents a fresh take and a unique understanding of angling needs, offering functional styles that appeal to anglers of all ages. NOMAD is motivated to provide quality apparel so that hunters can maximize their experiences to hunt and provide sustenance regardless of the size of the game or where their pursuits lead them.

