RG Kar Case: CBI Find Contradictions In Autopsy Report And Kolkata Police's Seizure List

Kolkata, Sep 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital has noticed major contradictions in certain contents mentioned in the post-mortem report and the seizure list given by city police.

The Kolkata handled the initial investigation into the case before the central agency took charge following a Supreme Court order.

As per the rules, pointed out sources aware of the development, while sending the body for post-mortem. the cops were supposed to send to the forensic team the details of the garments the victim was wearing at the time of the recovery of the body.

There exactly the CBI has spotted the discrepancies in the seizure list and the post-mortem report. While the post-mortem report claims that the lower garments were missing, in the seizure lists there are mentions of jeans and female lower innerwear, sources said.

The investigating officials of CBI are now wondering whether such contradictions in the post-mortem report and the seizure list were just acts of callousness or were deliberate with some ulterior motive.

Already several lapses in the initial investigation by the city police have come to the notice of the investigating officials of CBI, the latest of which are these contradictions.

The investigating officials are especially focusing on why the cremation was done in haste ignoring the plea of the victim's parents to retain the body for some time, which has also been highlighted by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in his statement issued on Monday night.

According to the statement from Raj Bhavan, misinformation to the parents of the victim, alleged tampering with the crime scene, delay in filing FIR, hurried disposal of the dead body ignoring the wishes of the parents to retain it for at least that day, transferring and immediately accommodating the then Principal at another premier medical college & hospital and alleged attempts of the Kolkata Police to cover-up tampering of the crime scene were some of the examples that raised doubts in the minds of the people about the state's intention in the case.