BMW Recalls 1.5 Million Vehicles Over Brake Problem, Cuts Outlook
Date
9/10/2024 3:48:39 PM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
BMW said Tuesday it was recalling about 1.5 million vehicles due to problems with their brakes, prompting the German luxury carmaker to cut its outlook for the year.
The auto giant said vehicle deliveries in 2024 would now come in slightly lower than the previous year, after having earlier expected an increase. It also lowered its guidance for profitability.
