How Prepared Are You For An Emergency?

Americans are more likely to grab their cell phone than their social security card during an emergency evacuation, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults split evenly by generation explored their most prized possessions and found exactly what items people consider most important.

Results revealed that in an emergency situation, Gen Zers are more likely to nab their laptop (35%) or a pair of shoes (35%) than prescription medications (30%) if they only have five minutes to evacuate.

Gen X, on the other hand, is the least likely to take clothing with them (33%) and would sooner take family photo albums (43%).

Meanwhile, baby boomers are more likely to grab their own jewelry, such as engagement rings or wedding bands, than they are to take water (21%) or food (17%) on their way out the door. ..

When asked about the most important item (not people or pets) in their home, it's clear that Americans are clinging to sentimental value. Respondents had unique answers for things they'd grab, such as“the heart necklace that was my grandmother's,”“the urns, [one] holding my husband, the other holding my son,”“the flag from my father's funeral for his service in the military” and even a“painting of a dog that my mom did when I was a kid.”

In order to keep those items forever, two in five respondents would sleep on the floor for the rest of their lives, while 11% would happily drain their entire back account. One in five millennials would even forgo marriage entirely if it meant they'd never lose their most important items.





In a more realistic sense, this may be why almost two-thirds of Americans (65%) take emergency preparedness more seriously today than they did 10 years ago.

The top reasons for being more prepared include concerns over the increase in natural disasters as a whole (48%), as well as having a family (47%) and pets (36%) to worry about.

The survey, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Master Lock for National Preparedness Month, gave respondents 60 seconds to select items from the standard Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) emergency preparedness checklist, mixed with a few other household items.

If a natural disaster was heading straight towards their home and respondents needed to evacuate quickly, a cell phone with a backup charger and battery (50%), important family documents, such as insurance policies and identification (45%), prescription medications (36%), food (36%) and water (33%) all ranked high on the list of items they'd take.

Other items on FEMA's list were left behind, as many Americans would take family photos or albums (30%) over a first aid kit (28%) and a flashlight (28%), both of which are recommended by FEMA.

Overall, laptops (26%) also ranked above a complete change of clothing (24%), a sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person (21%) and sturdy shoes (15%).

The good news is that some Americans already have these emergency preparedness items in their homes: flashlights (50%), first aid kits (39%), extra batteries (39%), soap, hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes (38%) and a manual can opener (31%).

Still, very few respondents had items such as a dust mask (15%), local maps (10%) or a whistler (8%), all of which are recommended items.

No matter if they're at home or away, security is on Americans' minds. When traveling, respondents worry about the safety and security of the items in their home an average of four times each day.

“Oftentimes, there is little to no time to prepare when disaster or an emergency strikes. Nearly one-third of Americans would rather lose their home than their belongings inside and this underscores the importance of protecting what's most valuable to you,” said Kevin Gannon, VP, Category Management and Channel Marketing.“Whether living in areas susceptible to natural disasters or looking to put an emergency plan in place, look to security and safety storage solutions such as safes, fire/water chests and fire bags to protect your irreplaceable valuables.”

Not only are Americans taking overall preparedness more seriously, but they're also prioritizing the importance of having an evacuation plan (86%) and security products in their home, such as water or fireproof safes (81%).

Almost all baby boomers (90%) emphasize the importance of having security products in their home.

Currently, Americans keep their most important items in their wallet (24%), in a closet (24%) or in a drawer (22%), while a little more than one in 10 Gen Zers stash their valuables under their bed (14%) or in/under their mattress (11%).

Yet still, 65% of Americans are more willing to purchase home security items than they were in the last decade, to keep their most valuable items protected.

More than one-third (36%) even admit that they are the most prepared person they know, followed by their partner or spouse (14%) and their mom (11%).

“Results found that only about one in five people already keep their most valuable items in a regular safe inside their home (22%) or a water/fireproof safe (19%),” said Gannon.“With an increase in natural disasters and in overall preparedness, it's important to ensure that the items you hold closest to your heart are safe in the event of an emergency.”

WHAT THINGS WOULD AMERICANS GRAB IN THE EVENT OF AN EMERGENCY?



Cell phone - 74%

Wallet/purse - 63%

Birth certificate/passport/other documents - 62%

Social security card - 56%

Prescription medications - 43%

Family photo albums - 41%

Clothing - 40%

Laptop - 31%

Shoes - 30%

Water - 25%

Food/snacks - 25%

My own jewelry (engagement rings, wedding bands, etc.) - 24%

Over-the-counter medications (pain relievers, antacids, etc.) - 19%

Toiletries - 17%

Heirloom jewelry - 13% Gaming system - 10%

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans split evenly by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials 500 Gen X and 500 baby boomers); the survey was commissioned by Master Lock and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between August 15 and August 21, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.