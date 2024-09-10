TOPGOLF BREAKS GROUND ON FIRST VENUE IN FLORIDA PANHANDLE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The venue will be located adjacent to Pier Park in Panama City Beach

Topgolf announced today it broke ground on a two-level venue located along Florida's Emerald Coast in Panama City Beach. Set to open in summer 2025, it will be

Topgolf's 10th venue in the state.

The Basics

Topgolf Panama City Beach is expected to open summer 2025.

If you've never been to a Topgolf venue before, think of it as a modern golf experience where anyone – including people who have never picked up a golf club and those who want to perfect their swing – can participate in the sport in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

Topgolf Panama City Beach

will be located along Powell Adams Drive just south of the intersection of Panama City Beach Parkway adjacent to Pier Park. Once open, Topgolf Panama City Beach will employ roughly 275-300 Playmakers.

Topgolf Panama City Beach will have 74 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. Each bay will have lounge-type furniture or high-top tables where groups can cheer – or heckle – the other Players. The venue will be equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer technology, which traces each golf ball's flight path, distance and other cool metrics.

Topgolf takes its "not golf" very seriously. What we mean: A full-service restaurant and bar manned by executive chefs, a 22-foot video wall, more than 140 HDTVs, an outdoor patio, music and year-round family-friendly programming are just as much a part of the Topgolf experience. Enhanced, deluxe bays and an outdoor area with yard games will also offer the prime spot for team outings, family gatherings, business meetings or really anything Players are looking to celebrate.

Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway : "Topgolf Panama City Beach will be primed to host locals and visitors alike as the popular tourism area boasts millions of visitors each year. Naturally, we believe Topgolf will help bolster the entertainment district to new heights! We can't wait for new and existing Players to enjoy the unique Topgolf experience." Mayor of Panama City Beach Stuart Tettemer : "We are excited for Topgolf's arrival in Panama City Beach and believe it will be a great addition to our community – offering both residents and visitors the opportunity to brush up on their golf skills or explore golf for the very first time. Topgolf's investment in PCB will not only enhance our city's entertainment options, but it will also be a great opportunity to gather, socialize and have some family-oriented fun. We welcome Topgolf and look forward to its opening day."

About Topgolf

A Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:

MODG ) brand,

Topgolf

is the ultimate instigator of play. Thanks to our 100+ venues around the globe, industry-leading Toptracer technology, mobile games and app, we're leading the charge of modern golf wherever our Players are. We offer a variety of tech-driven games, a top-tier food and drink menu, and a vibe focused on more play for all. Topgolf brands are on a mission to enable Players to hit 50 billion golf balls between 2022 and 2025. To learn more or make plans to come play around, visit topgolf.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:

MODG ) is an unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Topgolf, Callaway Golf, TravisMathew, Toptracer, Odyssey, OGIO, Jack Wolfskin and World Golf Tour ("WGT"). "Modern Golf" is the dynamic and inclusive ecosystem that includes both on-course and off-course golf. Learn more at

topgolfcallawaybrands.

