New Women's Sports Foundation® Research Proves Youth Sports Fuel Women's Leadership: When Girls Play, We All Win

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid its 50th anniversary celebrations, the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF®) released a breakthrough study revealing the profound, cross generational impact youth sport participation has had on women's leadership development. Titled "Play to Lead: The Generational Impact of Sport on Women's Leadership ," the report is the first of its kind to survey seven generations of women in their 20's, 30's, and up to 80's, exploring the effects of policy-driven changes, most notably the passage of Title IX in 1972, on girls and women both in and outside the sports ecosystem, and dives into the barriers that have impeded full and sustained sport participation across the decades. Its findings are the latest proof point – and a call to action for all to prioritize youth sport participation – that the skills, traits and experiences girls learn through the transformative power of sport, have the ability to build a vibrant leadership pipeline that benefits society and bolsters the economy.

Play to Lead's key findings include:

Youth Sports Fuel Women's Leadership



67% of women believe they have carried the skills and lessons from sports into adulthood Nearly half of women ( 49% ) credit the skills acquired through sports for their leadership development

Sports Prepare Women to Lead, With the Top Skills Learned Being



Teamwork ( 73% )

Learning from mistakes ( 53% )

Handling pressure ( 51% ) Pushing physical boundaries ( 46%)

Leadership Roles and Sports



71% of women who had a formal leadership role held titles like Manager, Director, President, or C-suite Executive The longer girls play sports, the more likely they are to hold formal leadership roles

"Play to Lead is more than just a research report, it is a call to action for everyone throughout society to invest in girls' youth sports programs," said WSF CEO Danette Leighton. "It illuminates why sports are not a nice-to-have but a must-have for all girls, showcasing what can be achieved when they truly have equitable access and opportunity to play at the youth level. We are deeply grateful to Earlystone for their lead support of this research. The findings prove what we at WSF have known for 50 years and counting: when girls play, they lead, and we all win. We are also honored to have American Express generously support our vital mission, as both organizations share a deep understanding of how sports are fueling the leaders of tomorrow."

Earlystone – a private investment management company that invests across a variety of asset classes, including women's sports – is teaming up with WSF on Play to Lead because it stands as a testament to how sport participation transcends the field of play.

"This study proves that girls participating in sports helps them develop critical building blocks that mobilizes them to lead throughout their lives," said Earlystone president David Friedman. "For decades the Women's Sports Foundation's research has been pushing the needle forward for more investment at all levels of the women's sports ecosystem, and Earlystone is proud to support this important work."

In addition to the study findings, this year, the Women's Sports Foundation is welcoming new support and funding from American Express. The funding will support the Foundation's ongoing work to drive its mission to create a future where girls can play, compete and lead – on and off the field – without barriers.



"American Express is dedicated to empowering leaders in sport and enabling them to succeed, which is why we're proud to support the Women's Sports Foundation in their vital work," said Jennifer Skyler, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at American Express. "Participation in sports is a great avenue for girls to build confidence, and to develop leadership skills that they can sustain in their careers."

Throughout WSF's 50-year histor , its research has shown that girls do not have to go on to play at the elite level of sports to reap the tremendous leadership benefits. By studying the leadership skills that emerge from sport participation at a young age and how they translate into adulthood, Play to Lead shines a vital light on the potential of sport – at all levels – to be an engine for full gender equity in leadership, spanning all sectors throughout the nation and globe.

The report's findings are fueling WSF's #PlayToLead social media campaign, which launched today on its I nstagram

and

TikTok

channels. The campaign, developed in collaboration with Vanguard Maven Group , will utilize fun and engaging content, including infographics, educational videos, and interactive posts, to raise awareness about how youth sports are fostering a strong leadership pipeline. The campaign will invite women of all ages – from across the sports ecosystem and beyond – to share their personal stories about how sports have empowered them to lead in all aspects of life. Find the infographic here and join the social conversation.

The full report

and Executive Summary are available on WSF's website and include detailed insights and actionable recommendations on how to empower girls on the playing field to help them go on to lead in their communities, schools and future workplaces.

Additional support for Play to Lead was provided by the Evelyn Y. Davis Foundation, whose major grant supports this and future critical research undertaken by the Women's Sports Foundation.

About the Women's Sports Foundation

The Women's Sports Foundation exists to enable girls and women to reach their potential in sport and life. We are an ally, an advocate, and a catalyst to tomorrow's leaders. Founded by Billie Jean King in 1974, we are one of the first organizations to recognize the powerful connection between sport access, equity, and society. WSF has been changing the game for 50 years through its research, advocacy, and community programming, investing over $100 million to help girls and women play, compete, and lead – in sports and beyond – without barriers. A leader and champion of the entire women's sports ecosystem, WSF amplifies the vital societal and cultural impact that is made when girls and women play sports. All girls. All women. All sports® To learn more about the Women's Sports Foundation, please visit .

Media Contact:

Kandice Miller

Women's Sports Foundation

479.409.7779

[email protected]

Patty Bifulco

Women's Sports Foundation

613.230.3322

[email protected]

SOURCE Women's Sports Foundation

