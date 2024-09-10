HONOR Wins 39 Media Awards At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cutting-edge innovations highlight HONOR's commitment to user-centric technology

BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global brand HONOR showcased its technological leadership with multiple innovative products, earning 39 "Best of IFA" awards. The HONOR Magic V3 redefines foldable with its ultra-thin 9.2mm unfolded profile. The HONOR MagicBook Art 14 features a unique detachable camera, balancing visual experience and privacy in ultralight laptops. The HONOR MagicPad 2 impresses with its 12.3-inch OLED display, spatial audio, and eye protection technology. These devices highlight HONOR's commitment to cutting-edge design and human/centric innovation across diverse product categories.

image

Continue Reading

The HONOR Magic V3's first appearance on the global stage at IFA 2024 has garnered significant praise from leading global tech media. TechRadar awarded the device "Best of IFA 2024", noting "It absolutely wild to hold it in hand and feel how thin it is." This sentiment was echoed by Trusted Reviews , which highlighted the Magic V3's groundbreaking 9.2mm thickness, stating "This is up there with the thinnest foldables we've ever held, and it feels all the better for it." The buzz continued with Android Authority , which emphasized the Magic V3's potential to reshape the foldable market, remarking " The HONOR Magic V3 is the world's thinnest book-style foldable". These accolades from respected tech authorities underscore HONOR's successful push to the forefront of foldable technology, with the HONOR Magic V3 setting new benchmarks for design and functionality in the competitive flagship device landscape.

The HONOR MagicBook Art 14 has also captured the attention of leading tech media at IFA 2024. XDA Developers highlighted the perfect balance between display quality with the innovative detachable camera, noting "The simple ingenuity of this idea is the kind of idea I love to see companies try." Yanko Design was also particularly impressed by its industry-leading innovative design, commenting "HONOR just Killed Apple's MacBook Notch in the Best Way." These comments highlight HONOR's commitment to innovation, positioning the MagicBook Art 14 as a frontrunner in the competitive ultralight laptop market.

The HONOR MagicPad 2 also received high acclaim at IFA 2024, with top-tier tech media lauding its exceptional audiovisual capabilities and advanced eye protection technology. Focusing on the productivity and visual performance, Android Headlines commended that "HONOR's new MagicPad 2 is the most-powerful Android Tablet on the market ". Les Numeriques was impressed by the tablet's immersive productivity experience, stating the HONOR MagicPad 2 is "a high-end tablet with AI to boost productivity".

The enthusiastic reception of HONOR's latest innovations at IFA 2024 underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to pushing technological boundaries and delivering exceptional user experiences.

###

About HONOR





HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.



For more information, please visit HONOR online at or email [email protected]

















Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED