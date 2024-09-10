Prima Medicine Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence with a Successful Community Event and Block Party.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prima proudly marked its 10th Anniversary with a grand community event and Block Party celebration that brought together the local citizens, local organizations, and staff on September 7th, 2024. The event, which took place in Fairfax, was a resounding success, with a strong show from patients, families, and residents, and businesses. The festivities included live entertainment, food, activities for all ages, and a special appearance by the Fairfax County Fire Department and Police Department, adding a sense of safety and community spirit.

Prima Medicine celebrates 10 Years of Primary Care Service in Northern Virginia including Fairfax, South Riding Merrifield, Tysons, Fair Oaks. Urgent Care center also serves the community. We celebrated with a grand block party. We had the Fire Department and Police Department and Bouncy House entertaining the kids. Delicious food such as Cheesesteak was served.

Founded by Dr. Chethana Rao, Prima Medicine has served the Northern Virginia with outstanding Primary Care and Urgent Care services since its inception across its locations in Fairfax, South Riding, Merrifield and Fair Oaks. The 10th Anniversary event party celebrated this milestone while expressing deep gratitude to the patients and families who have supported Prima Medicine over the past decade.

A Day of Celebration and Community Support

It was a family friendly event on a pleasant sunny day, and attendees were treated to an array of entertainment, including music, local vendors offering a variety of food and drinks, activities for children, including a bouncy house and slide. The Bouncy House was a big hit with the children, and parents appreciated that. The menu from food vendors were delicious, and included items like Philly Cheesesteak, Onion Rings, Cajun Fries, Spinach Sandwich, and many other hot and cold items that attendees enjoyed.

The Fairfax Fire Department and Police Department joined the celebration, engaging with the community and contributing to the event's welcoming atmosphere. Their presence not only ensured the safety of all attendees but also highlighted the importance of community partnership in fostering a secure, healthy environment.

"We are thrilled by the tremendous turnout and the overwhelming support from our patients and neighbors," said Dr. Chethana Rao, founder and Medical Director of Prima Medicine. "This event was more than just a celebration of our 10 years; it was a way to give back to the community that has been with us every step of the way. We are incredibly grateful to the Fire and Police Departments for joining us and enhancing the spirit of unity."

Recognizing a Decade of Healthcare Excellence

Throughout the event, Dr. Rao and Prima Medicine's Practice Manager, Naomi Waddy, shared stories of Prima Medicine's journey, thanking the community and staff for their role in helping the practice grow.

About Prima Medicine:

Prima Medicine's offers a wide range of Primary Care and Urgent Care services including:



Cold & Flu Treatment: Addressing common illnesses with timely care.

Routine & Sports Physicals: Ensuring overall health and fitness.

Blood Work & Lab Testing: Offering essential diagnostic services.

Vaccinations & Preventive Care: Protecting against illnesses and promoting wellness.

Diet, Exercise & Weight Management: Supporting healthy lifestyle choices.

Diabetes & Hypertension Management: Providing specialized care for chronic conditions.

Sleep Apnea & Hearing Loss Care: Enhancing quality of life through tailored treatments.

Internal Medicine & Geriatrics: Delivering specialized care for adults and the elderly.

Urgent & Walk-In Care: Addressing immediate health concerns efficiently.

Medicare Services & Annual Wellness Visits: Ensuring comprehensive care for seniors.

Advanced Treatments: Including Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, and other innovative solutions. Remote Patient Monitoring & Concierge Care: Offering personalized and convenient healthcare.

Additionally, Prima Medicine provides specialized care for conditions such as arthritis, heart disease, osteoporosis, and thyroid disorders. They also offer school and employment physicals, retina vision scans, and DOT physicals.

A Look to the Future

As Prima Medicine moves forward into its next decade, the practice remains committed to expanding its offerings, adopting the latest technologies, and ensuring the highest standards of care. Prima Medicine is looking forward to offering the full range of Medical Services in Tysons Corner, Vienna, and Manassas in the very near future.

Prima Medicine extends its sincere thanks to everyone who attended the event, supported the practice, and helped make the past 10 years a success.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Prima Medicine

Ramesh Rao, Business OperationsPhone: 703-870-3750

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Prima Medicine

