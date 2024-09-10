Blackstone-Backed Legence Partners With Buildops To Revolutionize MEP Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Integration of BuildOps' will streamline Legence's operations, boost profitability, and drive innovation, delivering exceptional customer experiences.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps , the leading provider of all-in-one sales, service, and project management software for commercial contractors, is excited to announce a new partnership with Legence , a Blackstone portfolio company and North America's leading, integrated provider of efficiency and sustainability solutions for the built environment.

Empowering Legence's Expansion and Operational Excellence

"With BuildOps, Legence will achieve unprecedented efficiency and expansion." - Alok Chanani, BuildOps CEO

“Our partnership with BuildOps will significantly enhance the capabilities of our family of companies.” - Steve Hansen, Chief Operating Officer for Legence.

Legence, known for providing integrated facility services to optimize building systems and unlock performance, will deploy BuildOps' state-of-the-art platform across its mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) operations. This partnership will drive greater customer satisfaction and profitability for Legence as it continues to expand its market presence across the U.S. By implementing BuildOps' technology, Legence will enhance property intelligence, streamline mobile operations, and optimize financial processes.

Legence's family of contractors, which includes Therma, A.O. Reed, Bel-Aire Mechanical, Gilbert Mechanical, San Jose Boiler Works, VarcoMac, and Yearout Mechanical, underscores its commitment to excellence and growth. Leveraging BuildOps' platform will allow Legence to boost workforce productivity and scale effectively to meet rising market demands.

Strengthening Industry Leadership

"Our partnership with BuildOps will significantly enhance the capabilities of our family of companies," said Steve Hansen, Chief Operating Officer for Legence. "BuildOps has a strong reputation within the private equity space and their technology is the best fit for our commercial contractors. Their innovative solutions will enable us to deliver the best user experience to our service technicians, operations staff, and clients across the country. This collaboration is a pivotal step in our journey towards greater operational excellence."

Unified Vision for Future Growth

"We are excited to collaborate with Legence, whose ambitious growth plans align with our mission to provide exceptional technology solutions for enterprise clients," said Alok Chanani, Chief Executive Officer for BuildOps. "This partnership highlights our dedication to driving innovation in the commercial contracting industry. With BuildOps' advanced platform, Legence will achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and market expansion."

About Legence

As an Energy Transition AcceleratorTM, Legence transforms buildings to pave the way for a sustainable future - faster. Legence is North America's leading, integrated provider of energy efficiency and sustainability solutions for the built environment. Legence improves the performance of buildings, making the spaces that shape our lives healthier and more sustainable. We specialize in helping clients decrease operating costs, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance occupant well-being and productivity. From advisory services and design to construction and ongoing maintenance, we offer a comprehensive suite of Stackable SolutionsTM across the entire building lifecycle. With over a century of experience, we have the expertise to implement high-performing projects with unmatched outcomes, serving industry leaders in mission-critical and essential sectors such as data centers, semiconductors, life sciences, healthcare, education, and more. To learn more about Legence and its services, visit .

About BuildOps

BuildOps delivers the best technology solutions to the heroes of the commercial trades. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform empowers commercial contractors to transition from traditional methods to data-driven operations, ensuring they are equipped to face today's challenges and seize tomorrow's opportunities. For more information, visit buildops .

