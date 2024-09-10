عربي


Azercell Introduces New Wi-Fi Modem

9/10/2024 8:08:24 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Buy a new 4g modem and get 55GB of internet for free

Following its strategic purpose of“Easing connectivity, empowering lives!”,“Azercell Telecom” LLC introduces a new Wi-Fi device. As a part of special campaign, customers who purchase 4G modem will receive a prepaid data number and one-time 55Gb internet package, valid for 30 days. The modem is available for 159 AZN.

The new 4G Wi-Fi modem can connect up to 64 devices simultaneously, including smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, printers, and TVs. With coverage extending up to 90 meters, this portable modem delivers a reliable internet connection, whether you are at home, in the office, or on the go.

Customers interested in the offer can visit the nearest Azercell sales center .

More information is available at the lin .

Upgrade your internet experience with Azercell's new Wi-Fi device!

