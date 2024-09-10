Azercell Introduces New Wi-Fi Modem
Buy a new 4g modem and get 55GB of internet for
free
Following its strategic purpose of“Easing connectivity,
empowering lives!”,“Azercell Telecom” LLC introduces a new Wi-Fi
device. As a part of special campaign, customers who purchase 4G
modem will receive a prepaid data number and one-time 55Gb internet
package, valid for 30 days. The modem is available for 159 AZN.
The new 4G Wi-Fi modem can connect up to 64 devices
simultaneously, including smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets,
printers, and TVs. With coverage extending up to 90 meters, this
portable modem delivers a reliable internet connection, whether you
are at home, in the office, or on the go.
Customers interested in the offer can visit the nearest Azercell
sales center .
More information is available at the
lin .
Upgrade your internet experience with Azercell's new Wi-Fi
device!
