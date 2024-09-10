East China Grand Canyon Visitor Center By Li Yanning Wins Silver In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

East China Grand Canyon Visitor Center

Li Yanning's innovative multifunctional building design recognized with prestigious architecture award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced Li Yanning 's East China Grand Canyon Visitor Center as a Silver winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the East China Grand Canyon Visitor Center within the architecture industry, positioning it as an outstanding example of innovative and functional design.The East China Grand Canyon Visitor Center's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the architecture industry. By incorporating a multifunctional approach, the design aligns with and advances industry standards and practices. The visitor center offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation through its unique features and services.Li Yanning's design stands out for its distinctive S-shaped streamline form, connecting a folk culture center, tourism reception center, exhibition hall, digital nomad office, and hotel. The 500-meter scenic ramp, extending from the ground to the highest point of the roof, provides a unique experience for visitors. The building's harmonious coexistence with the surrounding landscape, achieved through the use of local materials and the introduction of streams from nearby mountains, sets it apart from competitors.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for the East China Grand Canyon Visitor Center serves as motivation for Li Yanning and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This acknowledgment may foster further exploration and inspire new directions within the brand, contributing to the advancement of the architecture industry as a whole.Interested parties may learn more about the East China Grand Canyon Visitor Center at:About Li YanningLi Yanning, a film architect from China, is known for his diverse cross-boundary attempts and continuous exploration of the boundaries between film and architecture. As an architect and director who seeks his own limits, Li Yanning is not satisfied with the status quo and strives to make life more interesting through his innovative designs.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, the competition celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

