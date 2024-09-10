Chattanooga Dental Center Enhances Patient Care With Cutting-Edge Dental Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chattanooga, TN – Chattanooga Center, a premier dental in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is proud to announce the integration of state-of-the-art dental designed to enhance patient comfort, improve outcomes, and ensure a more efficient dental care experience. Dr. Suekert and his expert team are committed to providing high-quality, personalized dental care using the latest advancements in dental technology.



"At Chattanooga Dental Center, we understand that dental visits can be stressful for many patients. That's why we've invested in the most advanced technology available to make each visit as comfortable and efficient as possible," said Dr. Suekert, the lead dentist at Chattanooga Dental Center. "Our goal is to provide high-quality care in a way that respects our patients' time and comfort."



The advanced technology now available at Chattanooga Dental Center includes:



Digital X-rays:

At Chattanooga Dental Center, we utilize Digital X-rays to provide clearer imaging with up to 90% less radiation than conventional methods. This advanced technology allows us to identify dental issues more accurately, ensuring precise diagnoses and enhancing patient safety.



CEREC Procedure:

Our CEREC technology offers same-day ceramic restorations, eliminating the wait for crowns. This method restores decayed or damaged teeth to their natural strength and aesthetics with tooth-colored materials, all in a single appointment. CEREC crowns ensure superior fit and function, preserving original tooth structure and delivering immediate results.



Piezosurgery:

Piezosurgery is a revolutionary technique for bone cutting that protects soft tissues, using ultrasonic micro-vibrations. Ideal for procedures like implant site preparation, it offers increased accuracy and reduced discomfort, resulting in faster healing and less post-operative pain.



Intraoral Camera:

The Intraoral Camera provides real-time, high-resolution images of the mouth, helping both patients and dentists see dental issues clearly. This facilitates quicker and more precise diagnoses and allows patients to understand their treatment needs through visualization rather than traditional X-rays.



Waterlase:

The Waterlase Dental Laser combines laser energy and water spray for less traumatic dental procedures. It enhances precision in cutting teeth, bone, and gum tissue, improving the comfort and recovery of procedures such as filling replacements and cosmetic enhancements.



Tekscan:

Tekscan technology offers detailed bite analysis with an ultra-thin sensor that detects both biting time and force. This precision reduces guesswork in correcting bite issues, enhancing occlusal balance and reducing the need for multiple visits.



Oraqix:

Oraqix is a needle-free anesthesia option that alleviates dental anxiety by using a topical gel for numbing. Applied below the gum line, it provides effective pain relief for many procedures, ensuring patient comfort without the fear of needles.



Microabrasion:

Microabrasion is a safe and effective method for removing dental stains caused by various factors. Using a gentle combination of hydrochloric acid and pumice, it eliminates spots and discolorations, revealing a brighter smile in just an hour.



With these technological advancements, Chattanooga Dental Center continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge dental care in a compassionate and patient-focused environment. Patients can expect not only superior results but also a more comfortable and efficient dental experience.



For more information about Chattanooga Dental Center's advanced technology or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (423) 515-5378.



About Chattanooga Dental Center



Chattanooga Dental Center is a leading dental practice in Chattanooga, TN, dedicated to providing high-quality and compassionate dental care to patients of all ages. Led by Dr. Suekert, the clinic offers a wide range of services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, laser dentistry, and more. With a focus on patient comfort and the use of advanced dental technology, Chattanooga Dental Center strives to deliver exceptional care in a welcoming and judgment-free environment.



Contact Information



Chattanooga Dental Center

Website:

Phone: (423) 515-5378

Address: 3500 Ringgold Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412



